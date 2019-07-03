Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)

We are comparing Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 2 1.03 N/A -2.57 0.00 Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% -67.8% -14.3% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.71 shows that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is 71.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s 119.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.19 beta.

Liquidity

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a Current Ratio of 3.3 and a Quick Ratio of 3.1. Competitively, Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 24.9 and has 24.9 Quick Ratio. Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0 0 1 3.00 Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s upside potential currently stands at 152.10% and an $6 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 54.9% and 74% respectively. 0.9% are Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% are Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 10% 9.09% -34.98% -63.23% -81.2% -48.84% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -3.79% -4.11% -1.71% -14.81% -67.54% 9.38%

For the past year Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc had bearish trend while Catalyst Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for primary care and sterile injectable markets in the United States, France, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s owns and develops drug delivery platforms, such as Micropump, a microparticulate system that allows the development of modified and/or controlled release of solid and oral dosage formulations of drugs; LiquiTime, which allows development of modified/controlled release liquid suspension formulations; Trigger Lock that allows development of abuse-deterrent modified/controlled release formulations of narcotic/opioid analgesics and other drugs susceptible to abuse; and Medusa, a hydrogel depot technology that allows the development of extended/modified release of injectable dosage formulations of drugs. Its lead products include Bloxiverz, a drug used in the operating room for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection used to treat hypotension; and Akovaz, an ephedrine sulfate injection. The company also provides Karbinal ER, an H1 receptor antagonist used to treat children with seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis; AcipHex Sprinkle for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease; Flexichamber, a collapsible holding chamber that administers aerosolized medication from pressurized metered dose inhalers; and Cefaclor for the treatment of otitis media, lower respiratory infections, pharyngitis and tonsillitis, urinary tract infections, and skin and skin structure infections. In addition, its product candidates comprise sodium oxybate for narcolepsy; Hydromorphone/Trigger Lock for pain; Exenatide, a Medusa-based injectable formulation for diabetes; and LiquiTime for cough/cold. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC in January 2017. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.