Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 2 0.96 N/A -2.57 0.00 Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and Cassava Sciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% -67.8% -14.3% Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -56.8% -53.6%

Volatility and Risk

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s current beta is 1.71 and it happens to be 71.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Cassava Sciences Inc.’s 84.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.84 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc are 3.3 and 3.1. Competitively, Cassava Sciences Inc. has 39.2 and 39.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cassava Sciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and Cassava Sciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0 0 1 3.00 Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s upside potential currently stands at 169.06% and an $6 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and Cassava Sciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 54.9% and 35.6%. About 0.9% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 16.02% of Cassava Sciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 10% 9.09% -34.98% -63.23% -81.2% -48.84% Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.94% -8.55% 3.88% -6.96% -88.25% 25.88%

For the past year Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has -48.84% weaker performance while Cassava Sciences Inc. has 25.88% stronger performance.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for primary care and sterile injectable markets in the United States, France, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s owns and develops drug delivery platforms, such as Micropump, a microparticulate system that allows the development of modified and/or controlled release of solid and oral dosage formulations of drugs; LiquiTime, which allows development of modified/controlled release liquid suspension formulations; Trigger Lock that allows development of abuse-deterrent modified/controlled release formulations of narcotic/opioid analgesics and other drugs susceptible to abuse; and Medusa, a hydrogel depot technology that allows the development of extended/modified release of injectable dosage formulations of drugs. Its lead products include Bloxiverz, a drug used in the operating room for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection used to treat hypotension; and Akovaz, an ephedrine sulfate injection. The company also provides Karbinal ER, an H1 receptor antagonist used to treat children with seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis; AcipHex Sprinkle for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease; Flexichamber, a collapsible holding chamber that administers aerosolized medication from pressurized metered dose inhalers; and Cefaclor for the treatment of otitis media, lower respiratory infections, pharyngitis and tonsillitis, urinary tract infections, and skin and skin structure infections. In addition, its product candidates comprise sodium oxybate for narcolepsy; Hydromorphone/Trigger Lock for pain; Exenatide, a Medusa-based injectable formulation for diabetes; and LiquiTime for cough/cold. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC in January 2017. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.