Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS)

This is a contrast between Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 2 1.24 N/A -2.60 0.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% -279.6% -41.4% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5%

Volatility and Risk

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a beta of 1.6 and its 60.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Caladrius Biosciences Inc. is 45.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.45 beta.

Liquidity

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s Current Ratio is 3.3 while its Quick Ratio is 3.1. On the competitive side is, Caladrius Biosciences Inc. which has a 7.8 Current Ratio and a 7.8 Quick Ratio. Caladrius Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0 0 1 3.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The consensus price target of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is $6, with potential upside of 140.00%. Competitively Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has an average price target of $12.25, with potential upside of 428.02%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Caladrius Biosciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 53% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc shares are held by institutional investors while 17.9% of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.9% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 1.32% -12.5% 76.34% -16.3% -63.22% -10.47% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. -4.41% 19.49% -0.35% -41.86% -44.16% -20.79%

For the past year Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc was less bearish than Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. beats Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc on 6 of the 8 factors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for primary care and sterile injectable markets in the United States, France, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s owns and develops drug delivery platforms, such as Micropump, a microparticulate system that allows the development of modified and/or controlled release of solid and oral dosage formulations of drugs; LiquiTime, which allows development of modified/controlled release liquid suspension formulations; Trigger Lock that allows development of abuse-deterrent modified/controlled release formulations of narcotic/opioid analgesics and other drugs susceptible to abuse; and Medusa, a hydrogel depot technology that allows the development of extended/modified release of injectable dosage formulations of drugs. Its lead products include Bloxiverz, a drug used in the operating room for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection used to treat hypotension; and Akovaz, an ephedrine sulfate injection. The company also provides Karbinal ER, an H1 receptor antagonist used to treat children with seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis; AcipHex Sprinkle for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease; Flexichamber, a collapsible holding chamber that administers aerosolized medication from pressurized metered dose inhalers; and Cefaclor for the treatment of otitis media, lower respiratory infections, pharyngitis and tonsillitis, urinary tract infections, and skin and skin structure infections. In addition, its product candidates comprise sodium oxybate for narcolepsy; Hydromorphone/Trigger Lock for pain; Exenatide, a Medusa-based injectable formulation for diabetes; and LiquiTime for cough/cold. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC in January 2017. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.