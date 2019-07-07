Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL)’s Financial Results Comparing With ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN)

Since Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 2 0.96 N/A -2.57 0.00 ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 4 0.00 N/A -1.17 0.00

In table 1 we can see Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% -67.8% -14.3% ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0 0 1 3.00 ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 0 0 0 0.00

$6 is Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 170.27%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 54.9% and 9.35%. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s share held by insiders are 0.9%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 10% 9.09% -34.98% -63.23% -81.2% -48.84% ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited -4.59% -17.91% 12.06% -43.06% -44.76% -1.94%

For the past year Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc was more bearish than ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited beats Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for primary care and sterile injectable markets in the United States, France, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s owns and develops drug delivery platforms, such as Micropump, a microparticulate system that allows the development of modified and/or controlled release of solid and oral dosage formulations of drugs; LiquiTime, which allows development of modified/controlled release liquid suspension formulations; Trigger Lock that allows development of abuse-deterrent modified/controlled release formulations of narcotic/opioid analgesics and other drugs susceptible to abuse; and Medusa, a hydrogel depot technology that allows the development of extended/modified release of injectable dosage formulations of drugs. Its lead products include Bloxiverz, a drug used in the operating room for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection used to treat hypotension; and Akovaz, an ephedrine sulfate injection. The company also provides Karbinal ER, an H1 receptor antagonist used to treat children with seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis; AcipHex Sprinkle for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease; Flexichamber, a collapsible holding chamber that administers aerosolized medication from pressurized metered dose inhalers; and Cefaclor for the treatment of otitis media, lower respiratory infections, pharyngitis and tonsillitis, urinary tract infections, and skin and skin structure infections. In addition, its product candidates comprise sodium oxybate for narcolepsy; Hydromorphone/Trigger Lock for pain; Exenatide, a Medusa-based injectable formulation for diabetes; and LiquiTime for cough/cold. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC in January 2017. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment cancer in Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes Varlitinib, a novel agent, which has completed Phase II studies in gastric and breast cancer, and entered into pivotal studies for biliary tract cancer; ASLAN002, a potent cMET and Recepteur d'Origine Nantais (RON) inhibitor that is in Phase II development for the treatment of gastric and breast cancer; and ASLAN003, a novel DHODH inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat acute myeloid leukemia and solid tumors. It is also developing ASLAN004, a monoclonal IL4/IL13 antibody that is under preclinical development for asthma and other tumor types; and ASLAN005, a monoclonal antibody, which is under preclinical development for RON, an immune checkpoint inhibitor. In addition, the company is also discovering Modybodies that are a novel type of antibody fragments, which can be linked together into heterodimers/trimers to inhibit various targets. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.