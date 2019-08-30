Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 2 1.27 N/A -2.60 0.00 Aravive Inc. 6 10.95 N/A -7.90 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and Aravive Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and Aravive Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% -279.6% -41.4% Aravive Inc. 0.00% -116.4% -97.4%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.6 beta means Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s volatility is 60.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Aravive Inc.’s 2.19 beta is the reason why it is 119.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc are 3.3 and 3.1. Competitively, Aravive Inc. has 7.8 and 7.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aravive Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Ratings

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and Aravive Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0 0 1 3.00 Aravive Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 137.62% for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc with consensus price target of $6.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 53% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 30% of Aravive Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.9% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% are Aravive Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 1.32% -12.5% 76.34% -16.3% -63.22% -10.47% Aravive Inc. 16.13% 9.72% 3.8% 72.82% -38.5% 86.08%

For the past year Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc had bearish trend while Aravive Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Aravive Inc. beats Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc on 5 of the 8 factors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for primary care and sterile injectable markets in the United States, France, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s owns and develops drug delivery platforms, such as Micropump, a microparticulate system that allows the development of modified and/or controlled release of solid and oral dosage formulations of drugs; LiquiTime, which allows development of modified/controlled release liquid suspension formulations; Trigger Lock that allows development of abuse-deterrent modified/controlled release formulations of narcotic/opioid analgesics and other drugs susceptible to abuse; and Medusa, a hydrogel depot technology that allows the development of extended/modified release of injectable dosage formulations of drugs. Its lead products include Bloxiverz, a drug used in the operating room for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection used to treat hypotension; and Akovaz, an ephedrine sulfate injection. The company also provides Karbinal ER, an H1 receptor antagonist used to treat children with seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis; AcipHex Sprinkle for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease; Flexichamber, a collapsible holding chamber that administers aerosolized medication from pressurized metered dose inhalers; and Cefaclor for the treatment of otitis media, lower respiratory infections, pharyngitis and tonsillitis, urinary tract infections, and skin and skin structure infections. In addition, its product candidates comprise sodium oxybate for narcolepsy; Hydromorphone/Trigger Lock for pain; Exenatide, a Medusa-based injectable formulation for diabetes; and LiquiTime for cough/cold. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC in January 2017. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.