Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Comparison side by side

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 2 1.07 N/A -2.60 0.00 ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 0.94 7.37

Table 1 highlights Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% -279.6% -41.4% ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0.00% -426.7% 180.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.6 beta indicates that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is 60.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s 155.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.55 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is 3.1 while its Current Ratio is 3.3. Meanwhile, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.9 while its Quick Ratio is 8.9. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0 0 1 3.00 ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s upside potential is 180.37% at a $6 average target price. Competitively ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has a consensus target price of $7, with potential upside of 47.68%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc seems more appealing than ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 53% and 45.3% respectively. Insiders held 0.9% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc shares. Comparatively, 0.5% are ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 1.32% -12.5% 76.34% -16.3% -63.22% -10.47% ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 21.75% 25.95% 60.28% 230.48% 184.43% 271.12%

For the past year Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc had bearish trend while ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. beats Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for primary care and sterile injectable markets in the United States, France, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s owns and develops drug delivery platforms, such as Micropump, a microparticulate system that allows the development of modified and/or controlled release of solid and oral dosage formulations of drugs; LiquiTime, which allows development of modified/controlled release liquid suspension formulations; Trigger Lock that allows development of abuse-deterrent modified/controlled release formulations of narcotic/opioid analgesics and other drugs susceptible to abuse; and Medusa, a hydrogel depot technology that allows the development of extended/modified release of injectable dosage formulations of drugs. Its lead products include Bloxiverz, a drug used in the operating room for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection used to treat hypotension; and Akovaz, an ephedrine sulfate injection. The company also provides Karbinal ER, an H1 receptor antagonist used to treat children with seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis; AcipHex Sprinkle for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease; Flexichamber, a collapsible holding chamber that administers aerosolized medication from pressurized metered dose inhalers; and Cefaclor for the treatment of otitis media, lower respiratory infections, pharyngitis and tonsillitis, urinary tract infections, and skin and skin structure infections. In addition, its product candidates comprise sodium oxybate for narcolepsy; Hydromorphone/Trigger Lock for pain; Exenatide, a Medusa-based injectable formulation for diabetes; and LiquiTime for cough/cold. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC in January 2017. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of cancer therapies that address unmet medical needs through synthetic immuno-oncology. The company, through its collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation, holds certain rights to IntrexonÂ’s synthetic immuno-oncology platform for use in the field of oncology, which includes a clinical stage product candidate, Ad-RTS-IL-12 evaluated for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, unresectable recurrent or metastatic breast cancer, and Grade III malignant glioma (GBM). Its synthetic immuno-oncology platform employs an inducible gene-delivery system that enables controlled in vivo expression of genes that produce therapeutic proteins to treat cancer. The company, under its license agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, along with Intrexon hold license to certain technologies relating to novel chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies, non-viral gene transfer systems, genetic modification and/or propagation of immune cells and other cellular therapy approaches, Natural Killer cells, and T cell receptors. It also has a research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute utilizing Sleeping Beauty System to generate T cells receptors for the treatment of solid tumors. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.