Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) and Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) Contrasting side by side

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) and Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 2 0.98 N/A -2.57 0.00 Spark Therapeutics Inc. 91 53.38 N/A -2.18 0.00

Demonstrates Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and Spark Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% -67.8% -14.3% Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s 1.71 beta indicates that its volatility is 71.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Spark Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.42 beta which is 142.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a Current Ratio of 3.3 and a Quick Ratio of 3.1. Competitively, Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.9 and has 5.6 Quick Ratio. Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0 0 1 3.00 Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0 10 1 2.09

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a 165.49% upside potential and a consensus price target of $6. Spark Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $95.79 consensus price target and a -1.27% potential downside. The results provided earlier shows that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc appears more favorable than Spark Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and Spark Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 54.9% and 92.6% respectively. About 0.9% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 7.1% of Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 10% 9.09% -34.98% -63.23% -81.2% -48.84% Spark Therapeutics Inc. -0.92% -2.41% 119.55% 153.74% 38.16% 177.21%

For the past year Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc had bearish trend while Spark Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Spark Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for primary care and sterile injectable markets in the United States, France, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s owns and develops drug delivery platforms, such as Micropump, a microparticulate system that allows the development of modified and/or controlled release of solid and oral dosage formulations of drugs; LiquiTime, which allows development of modified/controlled release liquid suspension formulations; Trigger Lock that allows development of abuse-deterrent modified/controlled release formulations of narcotic/opioid analgesics and other drugs susceptible to abuse; and Medusa, a hydrogel depot technology that allows the development of extended/modified release of injectable dosage formulations of drugs. Its lead products include Bloxiverz, a drug used in the operating room for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection used to treat hypotension; and Akovaz, an ephedrine sulfate injection. The company also provides Karbinal ER, an H1 receptor antagonist used to treat children with seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis; AcipHex Sprinkle for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease; Flexichamber, a collapsible holding chamber that administers aerosolized medication from pressurized metered dose inhalers; and Cefaclor for the treatment of otitis media, lower respiratory infections, pharyngitis and tonsillitis, urinary tract infections, and skin and skin structure infections. In addition, its product candidates comprise sodium oxybate for narcolepsy; Hydromorphone/Trigger Lock for pain; Exenatide, a Medusa-based injectable formulation for diabetes; and LiquiTime for cough/cold. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC in January 2017. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include voretigene neparvovec, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions called inherited retinal diseases caused by non sex-linked, autosomal recessive, or biallelic mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia. The company's products also comprise SPK-7001 that is in Phase 1/2 trial for choroideremia; SPK-9001, which is in Phase 1/2 trial for hemophilia B; and SPK-8011 that is in Phase 1/2 trial hemophilia A. In addition, its product candidates and development programs include SPK-FVIII program to treat hemophilia A; SPK-TPP1 program for the treatment of a form of Batten disease and Huntington's disease; RhoNova for the treatment of rhodopsin-linked autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and SPK-LHON for treating Leber hereditary optic neuropathy, as well as preclinical programs in development for the treatment of rare genetic blinding conditions, hematologic disorders, and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development and commercialization of SPK-FIX product candidates in its gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia B. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.