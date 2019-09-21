Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Contrasting side by side

Since Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 2 1.69 N/A -2.60 0.00 Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 0.00 N/A -2.61 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% -279.6% -41.4% Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -33.9% -32.5%

Liquidity

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s Current Ratio is 3.3 while its Quick Ratio is 3.1. On the competitive side is, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 18.3 Current Ratio and a 18.3 Quick Ratio. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0 0 1 3.00 Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$6 is Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 78.04%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 53% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc shares are held by institutional investors while 91.3% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.9% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc shares. Competitively, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 1.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 1.32% -12.5% 76.34% -16.3% -63.22% -10.47% Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.09% -11.98% -23.09% -27.3% -35.49% -28.39%

For the past year Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s stock price has smaller decline than Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for primary care and sterile injectable markets in the United States, France, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s owns and develops drug delivery platforms, such as Micropump, a microparticulate system that allows the development of modified and/or controlled release of solid and oral dosage formulations of drugs; LiquiTime, which allows development of modified/controlled release liquid suspension formulations; Trigger Lock that allows development of abuse-deterrent modified/controlled release formulations of narcotic/opioid analgesics and other drugs susceptible to abuse; and Medusa, a hydrogel depot technology that allows the development of extended/modified release of injectable dosage formulations of drugs. Its lead products include Bloxiverz, a drug used in the operating room for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection used to treat hypotension; and Akovaz, an ephedrine sulfate injection. The company also provides Karbinal ER, an H1 receptor antagonist used to treat children with seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis; AcipHex Sprinkle for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease; Flexichamber, a collapsible holding chamber that administers aerosolized medication from pressurized metered dose inhalers; and Cefaclor for the treatment of otitis media, lower respiratory infections, pharyngitis and tonsillitis, urinary tract infections, and skin and skin structure infections. In addition, its product candidates comprise sodium oxybate for narcolepsy; Hydromorphone/Trigger Lock for pain; Exenatide, a Medusa-based injectable formulation for diabetes; and LiquiTime for cough/cold. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC in January 2017. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist that is in Phase III clinical trials for treating POMC deficiency obesity and leptin receptor deficiency obesity; and Phase II clinical trials for treating Bardet-Biedl syndrome, AlstrÃ¶m syndrome, POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity, and POMC epigenetic disorders. The company was formerly known as Rhythm Metabolic, Inc. and changed its name to Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in October 2015. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a subsidiary of Motus Therapeutics, Inc.