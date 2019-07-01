Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 2 1.14 N/A -2.57 0.00 PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 300.79 N/A -1.09 0.00

In table 1 we can see Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% -67.8% -14.3% PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.3 and 3.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 13.7 and 13.7 respectively. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0 0 1 3.00 PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s consensus price target is $6, while its potential upside is 127.27%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 54.9% and 56.9% respectively. Insiders owned 0.9% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 10% 9.09% -34.98% -63.23% -81.2% -48.84% PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -12.19% -11.99% 290.3% 132.93% 0% 277.67%

For the past year Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc had bearish trend while PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for primary care and sterile injectable markets in the United States, France, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s owns and develops drug delivery platforms, such as Micropump, a microparticulate system that allows the development of modified and/or controlled release of solid and oral dosage formulations of drugs; LiquiTime, which allows development of modified/controlled release liquid suspension formulations; Trigger Lock that allows development of abuse-deterrent modified/controlled release formulations of narcotic/opioid analgesics and other drugs susceptible to abuse; and Medusa, a hydrogel depot technology that allows the development of extended/modified release of injectable dosage formulations of drugs. Its lead products include Bloxiverz, a drug used in the operating room for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection used to treat hypotension; and Akovaz, an ephedrine sulfate injection. The company also provides Karbinal ER, an H1 receptor antagonist used to treat children with seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis; AcipHex Sprinkle for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease; Flexichamber, a collapsible holding chamber that administers aerosolized medication from pressurized metered dose inhalers; and Cefaclor for the treatment of otitis media, lower respiratory infections, pharyngitis and tonsillitis, urinary tract infections, and skin and skin structure infections. In addition, its product candidates comprise sodium oxybate for narcolepsy; Hydromorphone/Trigger Lock for pain; Exenatide, a Medusa-based injectable formulation for diabetes; and LiquiTime for cough/cold. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC in January 2017. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery. It is also developing PB1046, a fusion protein currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.