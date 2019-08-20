Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) and Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Comparing side by side

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) and Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 2 1.02 N/A -2.60 0.00 Novavax Inc. 12 5.61 N/A -9.39 0.00

Table 1 highlights Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and Novavax Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and Novavax Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% -279.6% -41.4% Novavax Inc. 0.00% 136.3% -75.2%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.6 shows that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is 60.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Novavax Inc. has a 2.18 beta which is 118.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is 3.1 while its Current Ratio is 3.3. Meanwhile, Novavax Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.9 while its Quick Ratio is 3.9. Novavax Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Ratings

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and Novavax Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0 0 1 3.00 Novavax Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

$6 is Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 195.57%. On the other hand, Novavax Inc.’s potential downside is -80.26% and its consensus price target is $1.35. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc seems more appealing than Novavax Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and Novavax Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 53% and 30.7%. About 0.9% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Novavax Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 1.32% -12.5% 76.34% -16.3% -63.22% -10.47% Novavax Inc. -6.91% -24.12% -58.12% -90.55% -81.74% -88.29%

For the past year Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s stock price has smaller decline than Novavax Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc beats Novavax Inc.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for primary care and sterile injectable markets in the United States, France, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s owns and develops drug delivery platforms, such as Micropump, a microparticulate system that allows the development of modified and/or controlled release of solid and oral dosage formulations of drugs; LiquiTime, which allows development of modified/controlled release liquid suspension formulations; Trigger Lock that allows development of abuse-deterrent modified/controlled release formulations of narcotic/opioid analgesics and other drugs susceptible to abuse; and Medusa, a hydrogel depot technology that allows the development of extended/modified release of injectable dosage formulations of drugs. Its lead products include Bloxiverz, a drug used in the operating room for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection used to treat hypotension; and Akovaz, an ephedrine sulfate injection. The company also provides Karbinal ER, an H1 receptor antagonist used to treat children with seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis; AcipHex Sprinkle for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease; Flexichamber, a collapsible holding chamber that administers aerosolized medication from pressurized metered dose inhalers; and Cefaclor for the treatment of otitis media, lower respiratory infections, pharyngitis and tonsillitis, urinary tract infections, and skin and skin structure infections. In addition, its product candidates comprise sodium oxybate for narcolepsy; Hydromorphone/Trigger Lock for pain; Exenatide, a Medusa-based injectable formulation for diabetes; and LiquiTime for cough/cold. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC in January 2017. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.