Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) Comparison side by side

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 2 0.84 N/A -2.60 0.00 Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.34 N/A -15.68 0.00

Table 1 highlights Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% -279.6% -41.4% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -32.3%

Volatility & Risk

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is 60.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.6 beta. From a competition point of view, Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has a 4.21 beta which is 321.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc are 3.3 and 3.1 respectively. Its competitor Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0 0 1 3.00 Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 207.69% for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc with average target price of $6. Competitively the average target price of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. is $14, which is potential 391.23% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Melinta Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 53% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc shares and 24.3% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.9% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc shares. Comparatively, Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 1.32% -12.5% 76.34% -16.3% -63.22% -10.47% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -43.69% -5.92% -4.34% -84.58% 0.16%

For the past year Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc had bearish trend while Melinta Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Melinta Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for primary care and sterile injectable markets in the United States, France, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s owns and develops drug delivery platforms, such as Micropump, a microparticulate system that allows the development of modified and/or controlled release of solid and oral dosage formulations of drugs; LiquiTime, which allows development of modified/controlled release liquid suspension formulations; Trigger Lock that allows development of abuse-deterrent modified/controlled release formulations of narcotic/opioid analgesics and other drugs susceptible to abuse; and Medusa, a hydrogel depot technology that allows the development of extended/modified release of injectable dosage formulations of drugs. Its lead products include Bloxiverz, a drug used in the operating room for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection used to treat hypotension; and Akovaz, an ephedrine sulfate injection. The company also provides Karbinal ER, an H1 receptor antagonist used to treat children with seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis; AcipHex Sprinkle for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease; Flexichamber, a collapsible holding chamber that administers aerosolized medication from pressurized metered dose inhalers; and Cefaclor for the treatment of otitis media, lower respiratory infections, pharyngitis and tonsillitis, urinary tract infections, and skin and skin structure infections. In addition, its product candidates comprise sodium oxybate for narcolepsy; Hydromorphone/Trigger Lock for pain; Exenatide, a Medusa-based injectable formulation for diabetes; and LiquiTime for cough/cold. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC in January 2017. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.