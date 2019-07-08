Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) and MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Comparing side by side

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) and MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 2 0.97 N/A -2.57 0.00 MacroGenics Inc. 17 12.14 N/A -3.87 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and MacroGenics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) and MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% -67.8% -14.3% MacroGenics Inc. 0.00% -57.7% -44.8%

Volatility and Risk

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a beta of 1.71 and its 71.00% more volatile than S&P 500. MacroGenics Inc.’s 2.85 beta is the reason why it is 185.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.3 and 3.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor MacroGenics Inc. are 6.5 and 6.5 respectively. MacroGenics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and MacroGenics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0 0 1 3.00 MacroGenics Inc. 1 2 3 2.50

The upside potential is 166.67% for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc with average target price of $6. Competitively MacroGenics Inc. has an average target price of $25.25, with potential upside of 55.96%. The data provided earlier shows that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc appears more favorable than MacroGenics Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 54.9% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc shares are held by institutional investors while 78.9% of MacroGenics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s share held by insiders are 0.9%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of MacroGenics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 10% 9.09% -34.98% -63.23% -81.2% -48.84% MacroGenics Inc. -7.29% -6.98% -23.58% -6.28% -24.64% 28.11%

For the past year Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has -48.84% weaker performance while MacroGenics Inc. has 28.11% stronger performance.

Summary

MacroGenics Inc. beats Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc on 5 of the 9 factors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for primary care and sterile injectable markets in the United States, France, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s owns and develops drug delivery platforms, such as Micropump, a microparticulate system that allows the development of modified and/or controlled release of solid and oral dosage formulations of drugs; LiquiTime, which allows development of modified/controlled release liquid suspension formulations; Trigger Lock that allows development of abuse-deterrent modified/controlled release formulations of narcotic/opioid analgesics and other drugs susceptible to abuse; and Medusa, a hydrogel depot technology that allows the development of extended/modified release of injectable dosage formulations of drugs. Its lead products include Bloxiverz, a drug used in the operating room for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection used to treat hypotension; and Akovaz, an ephedrine sulfate injection. The company also provides Karbinal ER, an H1 receptor antagonist used to treat children with seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis; AcipHex Sprinkle for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease; Flexichamber, a collapsible holding chamber that administers aerosolized medication from pressurized metered dose inhalers; and Cefaclor for the treatment of otitis media, lower respiratory infections, pharyngitis and tonsillitis, urinary tract infections, and skin and skin structure infections. In addition, its product candidates comprise sodium oxybate for narcolepsy; Hydromorphone/Trigger Lock for pain; Exenatide, a Medusa-based injectable formulation for diabetes; and LiquiTime for cough/cold. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC in January 2017. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

MacroGenics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily by modulating the human immune system, as well as various autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s advanced clinical product candidate is Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers. It also develops Enoblituzumab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial as monotherapy in multiple solid tumor types, as well as in combination therapy with either an anti-PD-1 antibody or an anti-CTLA-4 antibody; Flotetuzumab, a DART molecule that targets CD123 and CD3; MGD007, a DART molecule, which targets glycoprotein A33 and CD3; Duvortuxizumab, a DART molecule that targets both CD19 and CD3; MGD009, a molecule in its B7-H3 franchise; MGA012, a monoclonal antibody, which targets PD-1; MGD013, a DART molecule that enables the co-blockade with a single recombinant agent of two immune checkpoint molecules; and MGC018, a B7-H3 antibody-drug conjugate. In addition, the companyÂ’s products include MGD010, a DART molecule designed to address limitations of existing B cell-targeted therapies by binding to the CD32B and CD79B proteins found on human B cells; Teplizumab, an anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody to treat type 1 diabetes; and MGD014, a DART molecule that targets human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV-infected cells, and CD3-expressing T cells. It has collaboration and license agreements with Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Servier; Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH; Pfizer, Inc.; and Green Cross Corp. MacroGenics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.