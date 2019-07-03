Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.9% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.97% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.90% of all Biotechnology companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% -67.80% -14.30% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and its competitors’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0 2 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.83 2.72 2.83

With consensus target price of $2, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a potential downside of -15.97%. The potential upside of the peers is 131.90%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is looking more favorable than its competitors, research analysts’ belief.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 10% 9.09% -34.98% -63.23% -81.2% -48.84% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc had bearish trend while Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a Current Ratio of 3.3 and a Quick Ratio of 3.1. Competitively, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s peers Current Ratio is 6.99 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Risk & Volatility

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is 71.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.71. In other hand, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s peers have beta of 1.85 which is 85.13% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s peers beat on 4 of the 4 factors Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for primary care and sterile injectable markets in the United States, France, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s owns and develops drug delivery platforms, such as Micropump, a microparticulate system that allows the development of modified and/or controlled release of solid and oral dosage formulations of drugs; LiquiTime, which allows development of modified/controlled release liquid suspension formulations; Trigger Lock that allows development of abuse-deterrent modified/controlled release formulations of narcotic/opioid analgesics and other drugs susceptible to abuse; and Medusa, a hydrogel depot technology that allows the development of extended/modified release of injectable dosage formulations of drugs. Its lead products include Bloxiverz, a drug used in the operating room for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection used to treat hypotension; and Akovaz, an ephedrine sulfate injection. The company also provides Karbinal ER, an H1 receptor antagonist used to treat children with seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis; AcipHex Sprinkle for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease; Flexichamber, a collapsible holding chamber that administers aerosolized medication from pressurized metered dose inhalers; and Cefaclor for the treatment of otitis media, lower respiratory infections, pharyngitis and tonsillitis, urinary tract infections, and skin and skin structure infections. In addition, its product candidates comprise sodium oxybate for narcolepsy; Hydromorphone/Trigger Lock for pain; Exenatide, a Medusa-based injectable formulation for diabetes; and LiquiTime for cough/cold. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC in January 2017. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.