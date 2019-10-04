Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 2 1.91 N/A -2.60 0.00 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 50 -0.31 52.57M -3.41 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% -279.6% -41.4% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 105,392,943.06% -34.5% -31.8%

Volatility & Risk

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is 60.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.6. Competitively, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 1.51 which is 51.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s Current Ratio is 3.3 while its Quick Ratio is 3.1. On the competitive side is, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. which has a 14.5 Current Ratio and a 14.5 Quick Ratio. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0 0 2 3.00 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$6 is Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 57.07%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 53% and 99.2%. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.2% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 1.32% -12.5% 76.34% -16.3% -63.22% -10.47% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -4.23% 1.61% 2.54% 15.42% 35.48% 33.5%

For the past year Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc had bearish trend while Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. beats Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for primary care and sterile injectable markets in the United States, France, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s owns and develops drug delivery platforms, such as Micropump, a microparticulate system that allows the development of modified and/or controlled release of solid and oral dosage formulations of drugs; LiquiTime, which allows development of modified/controlled release liquid suspension formulations; Trigger Lock that allows development of abuse-deterrent modified/controlled release formulations of narcotic/opioid analgesics and other drugs susceptible to abuse; and Medusa, a hydrogel depot technology that allows the development of extended/modified release of injectable dosage formulations of drugs. Its lead products include Bloxiverz, a drug used in the operating room for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection used to treat hypotension; and Akovaz, an ephedrine sulfate injection. The company also provides Karbinal ER, an H1 receptor antagonist used to treat children with seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis; AcipHex Sprinkle for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease; Flexichamber, a collapsible holding chamber that administers aerosolized medication from pressurized metered dose inhalers; and Cefaclor for the treatment of otitis media, lower respiratory infections, pharyngitis and tonsillitis, urinary tract infections, and skin and skin structure infections. In addition, its product candidates comprise sodium oxybate for narcolepsy; Hydromorphone/Trigger Lock for pain; Exenatide, a Medusa-based injectable formulation for diabetes; and LiquiTime for cough/cold. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC in January 2017. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.