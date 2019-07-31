Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 2 1.05 N/A -2.57 0.00 DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.99 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% -67.8% -14.3% DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 628% -144.8%

Volatility & Risk

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1.71 beta, while its volatility is 71.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 72.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.72 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is 3.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.1. The Current Ratio of rival DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.2. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0 0 1 3.00 DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s upside potential is 146.91% at a $6 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 54.9% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc shares are held by institutional investors while 8.1% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 10% 9.09% -34.98% -63.23% -81.2% -48.84% DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. -33.83% -36.4% -42.7% -61.65% -76.98% -35.36%

For the past year DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc beats DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for primary care and sterile injectable markets in the United States, France, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s owns and develops drug delivery platforms, such as Micropump, a microparticulate system that allows the development of modified and/or controlled release of solid and oral dosage formulations of drugs; LiquiTime, which allows development of modified/controlled release liquid suspension formulations; Trigger Lock that allows development of abuse-deterrent modified/controlled release formulations of narcotic/opioid analgesics and other drugs susceptible to abuse; and Medusa, a hydrogel depot technology that allows the development of extended/modified release of injectable dosage formulations of drugs. Its lead products include Bloxiverz, a drug used in the operating room for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection used to treat hypotension; and Akovaz, an ephedrine sulfate injection. The company also provides Karbinal ER, an H1 receptor antagonist used to treat children with seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis; AcipHex Sprinkle for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease; Flexichamber, a collapsible holding chamber that administers aerosolized medication from pressurized metered dose inhalers; and Cefaclor for the treatment of otitis media, lower respiratory infections, pharyngitis and tonsillitis, urinary tract infections, and skin and skin structure infections. In addition, its product candidates comprise sodium oxybate for narcolepsy; Hydromorphone/Trigger Lock for pain; Exenatide, a Medusa-based injectable formulation for diabetes; and LiquiTime for cough/cold. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC in January 2017. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which has completed Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-cancer activity in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical Company for the manufacture and sale of VAL-083 in China; collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and collaboration agreement with Accurexa Inc. to develop a novel formulation for the local delivery of combination chemotherapy for the treatment of brain cancer and other solid tumors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.