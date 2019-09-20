Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 2 1.68 N/A -2.60 0.00 Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and Dare Bioscience Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% -279.6% -41.4% Dare Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -150.1% -130.6%

Risk and Volatility

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s 1.6 beta indicates that its volatility is 60.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Dare Bioscience Inc.’s 96.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.96 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is 3.1 while its Current Ratio is 3.3. Meanwhile, Dare Bioscience Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.2 while its Quick Ratio is 4.2. Dare Bioscience Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and Dare Bioscience Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0 0 1 3.00 Dare Bioscience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 79.37% for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc with average target price of $6.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and Dare Bioscience Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 53% and 8.2% respectively. 0.9% are Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Dare Bioscience Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 1.32% -12.5% 76.34% -16.3% -63.22% -10.47% Dare Bioscience Inc. 2.17% -6.1% -25.07% -3.97% -31.58% 7.85%

For the past year Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc had bearish trend while Dare Bioscience Inc. had bullish trend.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for primary care and sterile injectable markets in the United States, France, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s owns and develops drug delivery platforms, such as Micropump, a microparticulate system that allows the development of modified and/or controlled release of solid and oral dosage formulations of drugs; LiquiTime, which allows development of modified/controlled release liquid suspension formulations; Trigger Lock that allows development of abuse-deterrent modified/controlled release formulations of narcotic/opioid analgesics and other drugs susceptible to abuse; and Medusa, a hydrogel depot technology that allows the development of extended/modified release of injectable dosage formulations of drugs. Its lead products include Bloxiverz, a drug used in the operating room for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection used to treat hypotension; and Akovaz, an ephedrine sulfate injection. The company also provides Karbinal ER, an H1 receptor antagonist used to treat children with seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis; AcipHex Sprinkle for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease; Flexichamber, a collapsible holding chamber that administers aerosolized medication from pressurized metered dose inhalers; and Cefaclor for the treatment of otitis media, lower respiratory infections, pharyngitis and tonsillitis, urinary tract infections, and skin and skin structure infections. In addition, its product candidates comprise sodium oxybate for narcolepsy; Hydromorphone/Trigger Lock for pain; Exenatide, a Medusa-based injectable formulation for diabetes; and LiquiTime for cough/cold. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC in January 2017. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.