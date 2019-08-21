Auxier Asset Management Upped Its Holding in Altria Group (MO) by $315,495 as Valuation Declined; At&T (T) Holder Qv Investors Increased Holding

Auxier Asset Management increased its stake in Altria Group Inc. (MO) by 3.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Auxier Asset Management bought 5,535 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 157,089 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.02 million, up from 151,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Auxier Asset Management who had been investing in Altria Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $46.08. About 2.29M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP ESTABLISHES CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER FUNCTION; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy General Mills, Sell Altria in Consumer Staples; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – EXPECTS 2018 FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE WILL BE IN A RANGE OF ABOUT 23% TO 24%; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS ENDS; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF ITS $1 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO $2 BLN,; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP, REPORTS NEW STRUCTURE TO ACCELERATE INNOVATION; 20/03/2018 – U.S. SMOKELESS TOBACCO CO – SUBMITTED TO FDA MODIFIED RISK TOBACCO PRODUCT APPLICATION FOR COPENHAGEN SNUFF FINE CUT MOIST SMOKELESS TOBACCO PRODUCT; 12/04/2018 – Altria to Host Webcast of 2018 First-Quarter Results; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: GERALD BALILES RETIRING FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 20/03/2018 – ALTRIA UNIT SUBMITS MODIFIED RISK TOBACCO PDT APPLICATION

Qv Investors Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 7.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qv Investors Inc bought 277,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 3.96M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $124.26 million, up from 3.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qv Investors Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $35.15. About 9.36M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 18/04/2018 – AT&T Scraps IPO of Vrio Unit in Setback for Debt Reduction Push; 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.85; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Rates AT&T Receivables Funding LLC March 2018; 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC – QTRLY SHR $0.75; 30/04/2018 – U.S. argues AT&T hiding real consumer impact of Time Warner deal; 09/05/2018 – AT&T paying Trump’s lawyer gobs of cash is a PR nightmare that raises big questions; 05/03/2018 AT&T and Clairvoyant Networks Unveil Theora Care Solutions at HIMSS; 29/03/2018 – AT&T INC – CASH OFFERS WILL EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 5, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED OR EARLIER TERMINATED BY AT&T; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Makes Final Pitch to Judge to Block AT&T’s Time Warner Deal; 07/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S ASE 2311.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$19 BLN

Since February 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $70,448 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fishman Jay A Limited Mi owns 27,700 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Koshinski Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 0% or 28,006 shares. Dearborn Lc owns 6,079 shares. Rampart Invest Management Ltd Com reported 25,403 shares. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Ny stated it has 9,806 shares. Live Your Vision reported 568 shares. Meeder Asset stated it has 59 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Private Advisor Group Inc Limited stated it has 278,873 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Agf Investments reported 1.42% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Weatherstone Capital Management reported 5,877 shares stake. Farmers National Bank holds 0.23% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) or 7,473 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Company stated it has 20,601 shares. Altavista Wealth Mngmt holds 0.37% or 18,226 shares in its portfolio. Joel Isaacson & Ltd Liability reported 23,140 shares.

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Altria: Arguing Against Decent Dividend Raise – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Close Look At Altria Group, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:MO) 20% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Altria Group Inc (MO) – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BAML positive on Altria in post-earnings look – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Buy Altria At These Levels – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Auxier Asset Management, which manages about $647.08 million and $486.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 2,160 shares to 47,299 shares, valued at $13.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG) by 3,025 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,107 shares, and cut its stake in Wal Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT).

Qv Investors Inc, which manages about $701.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 68,278 shares to 808,289 shares, valued at $39.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hyster (NYSE:HY) by 158,140 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,917 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).