Auxier Asset Management Trimmed Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) Position; 1 Analysts Bullish International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (LON:IAG)

Among 5 analysts covering International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. International Consolidated Airlines Group had 29 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Societe Generale maintained International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (LON:IAG) rating on Tuesday, February 19. Societe Generale has “Hold” rating and GBX 650 target. The stock has “Reduce” rating by HSBC on Wednesday, March 27. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, July 23. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Reduce” rating by HSBC on Friday, March 1. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Tuesday, July 2 by Bernstein. Citigroup upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (LON:IAG) on Monday, March 11 to “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by HSBC on Tuesday, August 6. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, April 1 report. See International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (LON:IAG) latest ratings:

06/08/2019 Broker: HSBC Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 400.00 New Target: GBX 460.00 Upgrade

05/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 705.00 Maintain

05/08/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 630.00 Maintain

05/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 700.00 Maintain

05/08/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 780.00 Maintain

02/08/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 875.00 Maintain

23/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 780.00 New Target: GBX 713.00 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 630.00 Maintain

08/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 875.00 Maintain

02/07/2019 Broker: Bernstein Rating: Market Perform Old Target: GBX 750.00 New Target: GBX 520.00 Downgrade

Auxier Asset Management decreased Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) stake by 8.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Auxier Asset Management sold 3,025 shares as Procter & Gamble Co. (PG)’s stock rose 12.49%. The Auxier Asset Management holds 31,107 shares with $3.24M value, down from 34,132 last quarter. Procter & Gamble Co. now has $291.19 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $116.37. About 5.34M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

The stock decreased 4.34% or GBX 19.3 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 425.1. About 5.47M shares traded. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (LON:IAG) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company has market cap of 8.44 billion GBP. The firm operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, and Aer Lingus bands. It has a 2.66 P/E ratio. It operates a fleet of 548 aircraft flying to 279 destinations.

