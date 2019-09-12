Auxier Asset Management Trimmed Legg Mason (LM) Stake by $311,600; Share Value Rose; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Market Value Rose, Holder Spectrum Management Group Has Lowered Its Stake

Spectrum Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 28.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Management Group Inc sold 3,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 9,632 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.35M, down from 13,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $247.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $137.63. About 1.27M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 08/05/2018 – Disney could avoid a bidding war with Comcast if it’s willing to shed these Fox assets; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON OCT. 2, 2017, REPRESENTATIVE OF DISNEY SENT DRAFT MUTUAL CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT TO REPRESENTATIVE OF 21CF, WHICH WAS NEGOTIATED OVER ENSUING DAYS; 08/03/2018 – Disney Investors Offer Say on Executive Pay, and They Dislike It; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER: FOX SEARCHLIGHT TO CONTINUE AFTER MERGER; 09/03/2018 – Disney shareholders reject CEO Bob Iger’s $48.5 million annual pay packet; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – AVAILABILITY OF ESPN+ THROUGH NEW ESPN CHANNEL ON ROKU PLATFORM; 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight for Fox entertainment prize; 09/03/2018 – Here’s a bird’s eye view of Disney’s new Star Wars theme park; 09/03/2018 – Can Disney Stop Netflix? — Barrons.com

Auxier Asset Management decreased its stake in Legg Mason Inc. (LM) by 53.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Auxier Asset Management sold 8,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The institutional investor held 7,020 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $269,000, down from 15,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Auxier Asset Management who had been investing in Legg Mason Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $39.86. About 91,615 shares traded. Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) has risen 9.96% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.96% the S&P500. Some Historical LM News: 26/04/2018 – Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. Portfolio Composition as of March 31, 2018; 10/04/2018 – LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 11/04/2018 – LEGG MASON AUM $754.1B AT MARCH 31; 22/05/2018 – Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Announces Financial Position as of March 31, 2018; 31/05/2018 – CLEARBRIDGE – URGE ATHENAHEALTH BOARD TO INSTRUCT FINANCIAL ADVISORS TO COMMENCE FORMAL SOLICITATION PROCESS INCLUDING POTENTIAL STRATEGIC & FINANCIAL SUITORS; 17/05/2018 – LEGG MASON’S LAROCQUE: CO. PLANS TO EXPAND IN DUBLIN; 10/04/2018 – ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – Legg Mason Cash Position Was $736.1 Million at March 31; 30/05/2018 – MassMutual Introduces New Target Date Fund Family Subadvised By A Legg Mason-Affiliated Manager That Aims To Help Reduce Market; 30/05/2018 – DOJ PROBES LEGG MASON’S EX-PERMAL BIZ MGMT OF LIBYA GOVT ASSETS

Spectrum Management Group Inc, which manages about $448.94M and $360.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,089 shares to 50,616 shares, valued at $6.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3,077 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,945 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (TLO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Baxter Bros invested 3.22% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Paradigm Advsrs Lc reported 2,049 shares stake. 18,346 were accumulated by National Bank Of Stockton. Leisure Capital Mgmt holds 10,970 shares or 1.35% of its portfolio. Bragg Financial Incorporated owns 85,912 shares or 1.48% of their US portfolio. Price T Rowe Incorporated Md holds 0.43% or 22.01 million shares in its portfolio. Planning Alternatives Limited Adv, a Michigan-based fund reported 1,738 shares. Riverhead Mngmt Ltd Com reported 71,229 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Waddell Reed Finance, a Kansas-based fund reported 2.10M shares. Spc Financial, a Maryland-based fund reported 3,178 shares. E&G Ltd Partnership reported 6,800 shares. Cs Mckee Ltd Partnership holds 2.23% or 180,800 shares. Greenbrier Ptnrs Cap Mgmt Lc accumulated 2.34% or 100,000 shares. United Automobile Association reported 0.52% stake. Davis, a Alabama-based fund reported 45,308 shares.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 31.86 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, up 11.11% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.81 per share. LM’s profit will be $78.58M for 11.07 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by Legg Mason, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

