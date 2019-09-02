Auxier Asset Management Trimmed Its The Travelers Companies (TRV) Position by $1.03 Million; Cambridge Financial Group Has Cut Microsoft (MSFT) Holding as Stock Price Rose

Cambridge Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Financial Group Inc sold 1,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 58,667 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.92B, down from 60,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 23.95 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – Kraken Aligned With Canada’s Key Industrial Capabilities; 07/05/2018 – FreshBooks Announces the Ability for Small Business Owners to Collect Payments Directly Within Microsoft Outlook with Microsoft; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT CALLS 3G CAPITAL EXECUTIVES “GREAT, GREAT” MANAGERS AND “WONDERFUL” PARTNERS; 14/03/2018 – Monaco Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 17/04/2018 – Momentum to Unveil Mobility App, Portal Enhancements and More at Channel Partners; 26/04/2018 – MSFT CEO SAYS AZURE GROWTH TO MODERATE AS NUMBERS BECOME BIG; 18/05/2018 – PayPal expands retail payments with $2.2 bln iZettle buy; 19/03/2018 – Former GM, Microsoft CFO named senior White House policy official; 03/04/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger on Nearly $36 Million Financing for Nordic Solar; 10/04/2018 – C3 IoT and Microsoft Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Al in the Enterprise

Auxier Asset Management decreased its stake in The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) by 10.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Auxier Asset Management sold 7,513 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 62,261 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.54M, down from 69,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Auxier Asset Management who had been investing in The Travelers Companies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $146.96. About 1.03 million shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL – NOTES THAT TRAVELERS COMPANIES, INC. AND ST. PAUL FIRE AND MARINE INSURANCE COMPANY HAVE LODGED A CLAIM IN UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT; 06/04/2018 – Europe-Bound Travelers Have A New Travel Medical Insurance Option; 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – OLD MUTUAL PLC NOTES THAT TRAVELERS COMPANIES, INC. AND ST. PAUL FIRE AND MARINE INSURANCE COMPANY HAVE LODGED A CLAIM IN UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT FOR SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF…; 07/03/2018 – New York’s Heavy, Wet Snow Snarls Commuters, Travelers Alike; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC – AT QUARTER-END, BOOK VALUE PER SHARE OF $85.03 & ADJ BOOK VALUE PER SHARE OF $84.54; 24/04/2018 – Travelers Earnings Hurt by Another Wave of Natural Disasters; 04/04/2018 – Miami Beach Welcomes LGBTQ Travelers from Around the World to Celebrate this April; 01/05/2018 – Travelers Say Reclining Seats the Top Pet Peeve, According to The GO Group Survey; 09/04/2018 – Old Mutual Says Travelers Companies Has Withdrawn Claim to Remedies; 07/05/2018 – Travelers paid airlines a record $4.6 billion last year to check their luggage

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.37 EPS, down 6.69% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.54 per share. TRV’s profit will be $614.64M for 15.50 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.02 actual EPS reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.33% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Time To Consider Buying The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “US Indexes Close Higher Monday – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Travelers Names David D. Rowland and Daniel T.H. Yin Co-Chief Investment Officers – Business Wire” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Travelers Names Yafit Cohn First Chief Sustainability Officer – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.