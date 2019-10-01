Auxier Asset Management Trimmed Its Dr Horton (DHI) Position as Stock Value Rose; Capital Management Increases Position in United Parcel Service (UPS)

Capital Management Corp increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 20.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Corp bought 6,773 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 39,686 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.10 million, up from 32,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Corp who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.01% or $3.61 during the last trading session, reaching $116.21. About 1.39M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 23/05/2018 – UPS hits customers with new fees for oversized packages; 30/05/2018 – UPS SAYS WORKING WITH LOCAL AUTHORITIES IN INVESTIGATION; 04/04/2018 – ALS Association Ups Carmen’s Fund Goal After Quickly Surpassing Initial Target; 30/04/2018 – The UPS Store Survey Finds Two Thirds of Americans Dream of Opening a Small Business; 10/04/2018 – Level Brands Announces Contract with Riley Rose for Distribution of Beauty & Pin-Ups Products; 30/05/2018 – Explosion Damages UPS Freight Hub in Kentucky; 05/04/2018 – Amazon and UPS have been quietly fighting over the post office’s cost structure – long before Trump; 06/03/2018 – UPS Names Jim Barber Oper Chief, Appoints Nando Cesarone Pres, Intl; 05/04/2018 – Western Digital Ups the Game with Powerful New Gaming SSD with NVMe Performance; 02/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth

Auxier Asset Management decreased its stake in Dr Horton Inc (DHI) by 33.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Auxier Asset Management sold 8,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 17,050 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $735,000, down from 25,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Auxier Asset Management who had been investing in Dr Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $52.32. About 1.29 million shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 13/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – AFFORDABILITY IN HOUSING IS JUST GOING TO BECOME MORE AND MORE DIFFICULT TO MAINTAIN – CEO ON COF CALL; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – CONTINUE TO LOOK AT VARIOUS M&A OPPORTUNITIES ON THE BUILDER SIDE OPPORTUNISTICALLY – CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC QTRLY SHR $0.91; 23/04/2018 – TABLE-Hedge fund managers’ investment picks from Sohn conference; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.66, REV VIEW $16.21 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: LONG POND CAPITAL’S KHOURY SAYS DHI HAS SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE; 23/04/2018 – LONG POND’S KHOURY PITCHES DR HORTON AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 09/03/2018 JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 219,000 are owned by Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation. 21,235 are owned by Town & Country Bancorp Dba First Bankers Trust. Smith Salley And Associate has 0.25% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Highstreet Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.01% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Tdam Usa invested in 0.72% or 100,090 shares. Trustmark Savings Bank Department holds 950 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh reported 14,991 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Ghp Invest Advisors, a Colorado-based fund reported 8,998 shares. Livingston Group Incorporated Asset Mgmt Communications (Operating As Southport Capital Management) owns 0.26% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 5,472 shares. Westpac, Australia-based fund reported 130,330 shares. Griffin Asset Mngmt reported 0.5% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Southeast Asset has invested 0.1% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Moors Cabot has 35,251 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Hudock Group Inc Ltd Liability Corporation, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 651 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.13% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Capital Management Corp, which manages about $401.58M and $361.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 40,525 shares to 71,471 shares, valued at $2.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 115,536 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 186,691 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold DHI shares while 193 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 296.81 million shares or 1.25% less from 300.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Beach Inv Counsel Incorporated Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 70,110 shares. Icon Advisers Com holds 0.6% or 149,014 shares. Hudson Bay Cap Management Limited Partnership reported 0.13% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Carroll Financial Assoc Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt reported 107,500 shares. Greenhaven Assocs Inc reported 8.50M shares. Price T Rowe Inc Md stated it has 0% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.1% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 207,236 shares. First Personal Financial Svcs owns 21 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Stifel Fin has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Jane Street Group Inc Limited Liability Corp reported 79,663 shares. First Midwest Bankshares Trust Division, a Illinois-based fund reported 17,078 shares. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Ltd stated it has 2,957 shares. Tiger Eye Cap Lc accumulated 11,024 shares. Asset Mgmt One Ltd reported 0.04% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Analysts await D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.25 EPS, up 2.46% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.22 per share. DHI’s profit will be $462.28M for 10.46 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by D.R. Horton, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.79% negative EPS growth.