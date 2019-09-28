Auxier Asset Management Trimmed America Movil Adr (AMX) Stake by $337,400; Church & Dwight (CHD) Holder Oakmont Partners Has Increased Its Stake

Oakmont Partners Llc increased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (CHD) by 19.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc bought 4,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 29,883 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.18 million, up from 25,068 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Church & Dwight Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $75.66. About 1.96 million shares traded or 20.12% up from the average. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500.

Auxier Asset Management decreased its stake in America Movil Adr (AMX) by 6.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Auxier Asset Management sold 24,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.05% . The institutional investor held 324,269 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.72M, down from 348,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Auxier Asset Management who had been investing in America Movil Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $14.66. About 1.51 million shares traded. America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) has declined 18.52% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AMX News: 24/04/2018 – MEXICO’S AMERICA MOVIL SAYS 1Q NET PROFIT 18.087 BLN PESOS; 27/03/2018 – Uruguay Mobile Market Report 2018 Forecast to 2022 – Companies Ancel, Claro, America Movil, Movistar and Telefonica are Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – CORRECT: AMERICA MOVIL TO PROPOSE MXN0.32/SHARE DIVIDEND; 20/03/2018 – America Movil plans up to 3 bln pesos in share buybacks; 19/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 4Q LOSS MXN11.30B; 24/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 1Q OPER INCOME MXN30.41B; 14/03/2018 – MEXICO’S AMERICA MOVIL’S SLIM DOMIT SAYS REGULATORY BURDEN HAS PUSHED IT TO CUT INVESTMENTS; 19/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 4Q REV. MXN263.86B, EST. MXN261.61B; 20/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL APPROVED SHARE BUYBACK FUND OF MXN3B; 03/04/2018 – America Movil Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41 million and $522.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Vance Mun Bd Fd (EIM) by 49,994 shares to 354,909 shares, valued at $4.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC) by 4,868 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,235 shares, and cut its stake in Dorman Products Inc (NASDAQ:DORM).

Since September 16, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $729,042 activity. $107,715 worth of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) shares were bought by Saligram Ravichandra Krishnamurty. FARRELL MATTHEW bought $499,268 worth of stock. Spann Rick had bought 1,000 shares worth $72,070.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.09 in 2019Q1.

