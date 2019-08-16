Auxier Asset Management Maintains Position in The Walt Disney Co. (DIS); Veritas Asset Management Llp Has Upped Baxter Intl (BAX) Stake by $6.29 Million

Veritas Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Asset Management Llp bought 77,608 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 7.85M shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $638.36M, up from 7.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $86.98. About 1.24 million shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 26/04/2018 – BAXTER 1Q ADJ EPS 70C; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.85 TO $2.93; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER BOOSTS FORECAST; 21/05/2018 – Baxter International Sees Sales Growing 5% on Compounded Annual Basis at Constant Currency Rates From 2018 to 2023; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 70C, EST. 62C; 30/05/2018 – Baxter Unveiled Updates to SHARESOURCE Remote Patient Management Platform for Home Dialysis Patients at ERA-EDTA 2018; 19/03/2018 – Baxter Completes Acquisition of RECOTHROM and PREVELEAK to Broaden Surgical Hemostat and Sealant Portfolio; 21/05/2018 – Baxter International Sees 2020 Adjusted Operating Margin 20%-21%; 02/05/2018 – Baxter and the International Society of Nephrology Announce a Collaboration to Address Growing Prevalence of Kidney Disease; 20/03/2018 – AFT IN PACT W/ BAXTER HEALTHCARE TO DIVEST NZ HOSPITAL PRODUCTS

Auxier Asset Management increased its stake in The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) by 76.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Auxier Asset Management bought 7,157 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 16,489 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83 million, up from 9,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Auxier Asset Management who had been investing in The Walt Disney Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $135.18. About 5.46M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast cash bid may spark Fox shareholder revolt; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Media Networks Rev $6.14B; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO: DEAL WITH DISNEY HAS HIGHER CERTAINTY OF CLOSING; 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight it out for 21st Century Fox assets; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY ON MARCH 9, REPLACED EXISTING $2.5 BLN 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT & ITS EXISTING $2.25 BILLION FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT; 08/05/2018 – Suzanne Barlyn: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources @LianaBaker; 15/03/2018 – Casio, Little Kids Rock And Disney/Own Star Roshon Fegan Deliver Musical Surprise To Hundreds Of Middle School Students; 21/03/2018 – Disney Music Group Set To Release First 6 Remastered Star Wars Original Motion Picture Soundtracks On May 4; 03/04/2018 – Fox Says Disney Could Buy U.K.’s Sky News — 3rd Update; 28/04/2018 – Disney’s `Avengers’ Gets $106 Million, Second-Biggest U.S. Debut

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold BAX shares while 290 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 417.48 million shares or 0.97% less from 421.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12,684 are owned by Gam Ag. Lincoln National has invested 0.01% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). North Star Asset holds 3,198 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 1,875 were reported by First Fincl Corporation In. Pennsylvania-based Veritable LP has invested 0.04% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct has invested 0.17% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Wheatland Advisors holds 2.53% or 40,728 shares in its portfolio. First Republic Investment Mngmt stated it has 64,880 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Ameritas Invest holds 8,582 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Addison Capital Com reported 22,193 shares. Us Natl Bank De holds 0.08% or 345,895 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Virginia Retirement System Et Al invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 0.15% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Envestnet Asset Mgmt stated it has 313,093 shares.

Auxier Asset Management, which manages about $647.08 million and $486.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 2,160 shares to 47,299 shares, valued at $13.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) by 1,620 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,999 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG).