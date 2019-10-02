Auxier Asset Management Lowered Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position by $403,100 as Share Value Declined; Mts Sys (Call) (MTSC) Shareholder Equitec Specialists Decreased Holding by $643,800

Equitec Specialists Llc decreased its stake in Mts Sys Corp (Call) (MTSC) by 84.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc sold 11,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.28% . The institutional investor held 2,100 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $123,000, down from 13,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Mts Sys Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $53.23. About 19,660 shares traded. MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) has risen 8.11% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MTSC News: 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems 2Q Rev $191.3M; 07/05/2018 – MTS SYSTEMS CORP – REAFFIRM EXPECTED OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 27/04/2018 – MTS Accelerates Growth With New Actuator Technologies; 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems Anticipates Restructuring Action to Be Completed by End of Fiscal Yr 2018; 13/03/2018 – MTS SYSTEMS – ACTIONS TO IMPACT 2 TEST CHINA MANUFACTURING FACILITIES WITH NO CHANGES ANTICIPATED IN U.S. OR EUROPEAN OPERATIONS FROM TRANSFER; 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems 2Q EPS 44c; 14/05/2018 – MTS Systems Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – MTS SYSTEMS CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.45; 13/03/2018 – MTS Systems Sees Restructuring Action to be Completed by FY18 End; 17/05/2018 – MTS Plans For Growth In Asia With New Business Partners In Malaysia And Singapore

Auxier Asset Management decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Auxier Asset Management sold 2,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 93,905 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.08 million, down from 96,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Auxier Asset Management who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $347.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $131.59. About 6.08 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL INCLUDE EXPANDING USE OF STRATEGIC COLLABORATIONS; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, QTRLY INTERNATIONAL SALES INCREASED 7.6%; 26/04/2018 – V-WAVE LTD – CO’S EXISTING INVESTORS, JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION (JJDC INC.) ,EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ALSO PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING ROUND; 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s experimental diabetes pill proved better at lowering blood sugar levels than Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim’s established Jardiance; 30/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Introduces Artificial-Intelligence Powered Virtual Assistant for Contact Lenses; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Sales Outlook; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 10/03/2018 – J&J SAYS AFIB DIAGNOSED IN 6.3% OF PATIENTS VS 2.3% IN CONTROL; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industr; 03/05/2018 – Protagonist Therapeutics Announces Oral Presentation Accepted for Digestive Diseases Week Conference

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wallington Asset Mgmt Lc owns 91,905 shares. Daiwa Securities Gru owns 146,156 shares. Shelton Mgmt reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Ghp Inv Inc has invested 0.68% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Crossvault Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 3.46% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 50,665 shares. Mcgowan Group Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 3,500 shares. Parsec Management has invested 1.82% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Midas Mngmt Corporation invested 0.38% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Northside Cap Limited Liability Corporation owns 10,903 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Clark Management Gru accumulated 284,355 shares. 84,952 are held by Bridgeway Capital Mngmt Incorporated. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Lc holds 0.88% or 98,603 shares in its portfolio. Lumbard And Kellner Llc holds 1,490 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Maple Capital Mgmt Inc holds 3.17% or 101,222 shares in its portfolio. Intrust Savings Bank Na holds 0.96% or 28,441 shares.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.45 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Equitec Specialists Llc, which manages about $383.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc by 159,922 shares to 218,980 shares, valued at $11.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co by 120,794 shares in the quarter, for a total of 231,934 shares, and has risen its stake in American Intl Group Inc (Put) (NYSE:AIG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 9 investors sold MTSC shares while 46 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 17.61 million shares or 0.24% more from 17.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Renaissance Technology Ltd reported 148,600 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mason Street Advisors Limited owns 5,993 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mairs And Pwr, Minnesota-based fund reported 31,025 shares. Quantbot Techs Lp holds 400 shares. Victory Cap Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) for 24,331 shares. Reilly Financial Advsr Ltd Co stated it has 1,200 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Blackrock holds 0.01% of its portfolio in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) for 2.92M shares. Oberweis Asset Management has 28,300 shares. Parametric Lc invested in 66,819 shares or 0% of the stock. Geode Cap Management Ltd Llc reported 237,319 shares. Gsa Capital Llp holds 0.08% of its portfolio in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) for 12,211 shares. First Bank Of Omaha holds 68,107 shares. Confluence Inv Mngmt Lc reported 105,766 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Prudential Financial Inc reported 0% stake. Guyasuta Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 18,500 shares.