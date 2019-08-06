Auxier Asset Management Lowered Its Stake in Wal Mart Stores (WMT) by $441,350 as Market Valuation Rose; Md Sass Investors Services Has Decreased Crown Holdings (CCK) Holding by $1.83 Million

Auxier Asset Management decreased its stake in Wal Mart Stores (WMT) by 7.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Auxier Asset Management sold 4,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 53,762 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.24 million, down from 58,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Auxier Asset Management who had been investing in Wal Mart Stores for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $304.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $106.75. About 1.31 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 24/04/2018 – Fin24: Walmart close to $12bn-plus deal for Naspers-linked Flipkart; 04/05/2018 – Sameepa Shetty: Flipkart Yet to Finalize Stake Sale Deal With Walmart; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Whole Foods new front in the grocery price war; 14/03/2018 – WALMART WMT.N SAYS ONLINE GROCERY DELIVERY, AVAILABLE TODAY IN SIX MARKETS, WILL GROW TO SERVE MORE THAN 100 METRO AREAS ACROSS U.S; 02/04/2018 – Humana, health insurer shares surge on Walmart’s potential bid; 29/04/2018 – Walmart Also in Talks to Sell Majority Stake in Brazil Operations; 12/04/2018 – Walmart to Open, Remodel 43 Stores in Florida in 2018; 07/03/2018 – TSYS REPORTS PACT WITH WALMART TO IMPLEMENT NEW PAYMENT; 09/05/2018 – The Indian Express: BREAKING | SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son says Walmart is purchasing Flipkart. Agreement was made Tuesday night; 04/04/2018 – WALMART SAYS ON MARCH 29 DAVID CHEESEWRIGHT, CO, UNIT ENTERED INTO TRANSITION AND RETIREMENT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING

Md Sass Investors Services Inc decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 6.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Md Sass Investors Services Inc sold 33,881 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.88% . The hedge fund held 527,769 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.80M, down from 561,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Md Sass Investors Services Inc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $64.12. About 229,796 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Net $90M; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.55 TO $1.65, EST. $1.21; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Investment Partners Exits Position in Crown Holdings; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Adds Tetra Tech, Exits Crown Holdings: 13F; 24/04/2018 – North America Aerosol Cans Market Forecast to 2023, With Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings, BWAY Corporation, Exal Corporation & CCL Container Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Beats Revenue, EPS Expectations; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.35-Adj EPS $5.55

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on August, 15 before the open. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 6.20% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.29 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.45B for 22.06 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.08% EPS growth.

Analysts await Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.57 EPS, down 8.19% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.71 per share. CCK’s profit will be $212.80 million for 10.21 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Crown Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.53% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $6.90 million activity.