Auxier Asset Management Lowered Its Legg Mason (LM) Stake by $311,600 as Stock Price Rose; Cahill Financial Advisors Lowered 3M Company (MMM) Holding by $458,450

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 27.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc sold 2,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 7,097 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23 million, down from 9,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $171.44. About 2.35M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 16/05/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Adds More 3M Materials to Its Database; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q Net $602M; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher; 10/05/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.55% by End-3Q vs 2.49% Prior (Survey); 05/03/2018 – 3M NAMES MICHAEL ROMAN CEO REPORTS NEW LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – QTRLY INDUSTRIAL SALES OF $3.1 BILLION, UP 7.1 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS; 03/04/2018 – EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE EUFI.PA – LAB FRONTIER EMPLOYS 40 STAFF AND GENERATED REVENUES CLOSE TO EUR 3M IN 2017; 19/04/2018 – Mexico 3M TIIE Rate Seen at 7.86% by End-3Q (Survey); 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS BID-TO-COVER 5.59 VS 6.15 AT FEB. 20 AUCTION; 08/05/2018 – 3M Board Declares Quarterly Dividend

Auxier Asset Management decreased its stake in Legg Mason Inc. (LM) by 53.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Auxier Asset Management sold 8,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The institutional investor held 7,020 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $269,000, down from 15,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Auxier Asset Management who had been investing in Legg Mason Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $39.5. About 537,343 shares traded. Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) has risen 9.96% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.96% the S&P500. Some Historical LM News: 05/04/2018 – LEGG MASON INC LM.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50; 30/05/2018 – Legg Mason Sets Aside $67 Million to Settle U.S. Libya Probe; 16/04/2018 – Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of February 28, 2018; 10/04/2018 – Should Investors Stay in Equities – Or Look Elsewhere for Alpha?; 25/04/2018 – Legg Mason Total Debt, After a $100 M Revolver Repayment in March, Was $2.4 Billion; 01/05/2018 – Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for Certain Closed End Funds Pursuant to their Managed; 25/04/2018 – Legg Mason 4Q Long-term Net Inflows $1.2 Billion; 12/03/2018 LEGG MASON REPORTS PRELIM FEB. AUM $766.7B; 01/05/2018 – Royce’s new open-end fund prospectuses become effective on May 1, 2018; 30/05/2018 – Legg Mason in talks with DoJ, SEC to resolve corruption probe

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.56, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 32 investors sold LM shares while 94 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 74.07 million shares or 5.63% more from 70.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Court Place Advisors Llc holds 0.15% or 10,025 shares in its portfolio. Prudential invested in 106,034 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Renaissance Limited Com reported 1.54 million shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Gabelli Funds Ltd Company owns 911,226 shares. Moreover, Retirement Systems Of Alabama has 0.02% invested in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Mackenzie holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) for 148,712 shares. Federated Invsts Pa reported 0% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Gateway Advisers Lc holds 0.06% or 162,939 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). California Public Employees Retirement invested 0.01% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Cipher Cap LP invested in 0.03% or 10,392 shares. Us Bankshares De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Metropolitan Life Ins Comm New York has invested 0.02% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Voya Inv Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM).

Analysts await Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, up 11.11% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.81 per share. LM’s profit will be $78.08M for 10.97 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by Legg Mason, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bp Public Ltd Co holds 0.36% or 56,000 shares in its portfolio. Guyasuta Advsr holds 0.13% or 7,196 shares in its portfolio. Saybrook Cap Nc reported 40,075 shares stake. Moreover, Finance Advisory Serv has 0.05% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1,603 shares. Fiduciary Service Of The Southwest Tx has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Windsor Cap Mgmt Lc has 1,972 shares. Moreover, Country Tru Comml Bank has 0.01% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1,273 shares. Riverbridge Prns Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 100,695 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.15% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Carret Asset Limited reported 17,327 shares. Glenview State Bank Tru Dept accumulated 0.45% or 6,252 shares. Moreover, Aimz Inv Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has 0.77% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 6,423 shares. Magnetar Lc invested in 0% or 1,250 shares. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited Liability invested 0.05% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Drexel Morgan Communication has invested 1.35% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 16.74 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.