Auxier Asset Management Lowered By $400,140 Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Position; Winslow Capital Management Has Lowered By $226.57 Million Its American Tower (AMT) Stake

Auxier Asset Management decreased Unitedhealth Group Inc. (UNH) stake by 1.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Auxier Asset Management sold 1,620 shares as Unitedhealth Group Inc. (UNH)’s stock rose 7.36%. The Auxier Asset Management holds 87,999 shares with $21.76M value, down from 89,619 last quarter. Unitedhealth Group Inc. now has $217.95 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $229.98. About 506,715 shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-term Strategic Partnership with LabCorp; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTHCARE – FROM JAN 1, 2019, PEOPLE ENROLLED IN FULLY INSURED, GROUP HEALTH BENEFIT PLANS TO HAVE DISCOUNTS APPLIED TO MEDICATION COST AT POS; 27/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare’s Amil Receives Award for Improving Health Care Outcomes in Brazil; 08/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare, North Carolina Safety-Net Health System Partner to Support Medicaid Beneficiaries and People with Dual Special Needs; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO JOIN BIDS FOR ENVISION HEALTHCARE UNIT; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Honors Atrium Health’s Levine Cancer Institute, Geisinger and UnitedHealth Group for Advanc; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER NET EARNINGS OF $2.87 PER SHARE; 05/03/2018 UNITEDHEALTH – AS RESULT OF SALE,ADVISORY BOARD CO’S RIGHT TO NOMINATE 2 DIRECTORS TO EVOLENT HEALTH’S BOARD REDUCED TO RIGHT TO NOMINATE 1 DIRECTOR; 04/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Drug Disposal Kits to Local Health Clinics and Physicians to Help People Safely Dispose of Unused; 07/05/2018 – Rally Cycling Team Rides “Inspired Bicycles” by Children in Tour of California to Benefit UnitedHealthcare Children’s

Winslow Capital Management Llc decreased American Tower Corp (AMT) stake by 55.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Winslow Capital Management Llc sold 1.15M shares as American Tower Corp (AMT)’s stock rose 9.70%. The Winslow Capital Management Llc holds 924,407 shares with $182.16M value, down from 2.07 million last quarter. American Tower Corp now has $102.02B valuation. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $236.03. About 191,947 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Among 6 analysts covering American Tower (NYSE:AMT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. American Tower has $25300 highest and $185 lowest target. $223.17’s average target is -5.45% below currents $236.03 stock price. American Tower had 13 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, May 20 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was downgraded by UBS on Friday, June 7 to “Neutral”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, July 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, May 9 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, August 19 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Citigroup. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, August 1. The stock of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, September 4.

Winslow Capital Management Llc increased Godaddy Inc Cl A stake by 1.01M shares to 3.91M valued at $294.17 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Sp A (NYSE:BABA) stake by 2.25 million shares and now owns 2.25 million shares. Pagseguro Digital Ltd Cl A was raised too.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 earnings per share, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57 billion for 15.25 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S also bought $4.64 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Friday, May 3. 6,430 shares were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III, worth $1.50M.

Among 5 analysts covering UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. UnitedHealth has $310 highest and $23800 lowest target. $271.33’s average target is 17.98% above currents $229.98 stock price. UnitedHealth had 14 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Friday, July 12. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Raymond James. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. As per Tuesday, March 12, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. Barclays Capital maintained UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $270 target.