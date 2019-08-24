Auxier Asset Management Lifted Its The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) Stake by $794,427 as Shares Rose; Ciena Com (CIEN) Position Boosted by Bogle Investment Management Lp

Bogle Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Ciena Corp Com (CIEN) by 311% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bogle Investment Management Lp bought 279,437 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% . The institutional investor held 369,288 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.79M, up from 89,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bogle Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Ciena Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.86% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $40.01. About 1.91M shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 78.24% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 25/04/2018 – Lumentum et al. Plunge on DoJ Huawei Probe; Ciena’s Gain? — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – CIENA REITERATES ITS EXPECTATIONS FOR AT&T IN FISCAL 2018; 06/03/2018 – CIENA 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 12C; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q EPS 9c; 06/03/2018 – Ciena Cites $476.9 Million in Additional Tax Expense From Tax Bill for 1Q Loss; 05/03/2018 Ciena FYQ1 On Tap: Street Looks to Cloud, 5G To Bolster Soft Telco Environment — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – GLOBENET IN PACT WITH CIENA FOR LATAM SUBMARINE NETWORK; 13/03/2018 – Ciena Reveals New Solutions that Tackle Fiber Densification Challenges and Create More Adaptive Networks; 31/05/2018 – CIENA: INTENT TO BUY PACKET DESIGN; 03/05/2018 – DekaBank Adds Ciena, Exits Booking, Cuts Deutsche Bank: 13F

Auxier Asset Management increased its stake in The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) by 76.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Auxier Asset Management bought 7,157 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 16,489 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83M, up from 9,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Auxier Asset Management who had been investing in The Walt Disney Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $131.67. About 9.60 million shares traded or 7.12% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/03/2018 – Family Cruises: On a Disney Cruise, It’s a Stressful World (After All); 23/05/2018 – Disney: Recently, Chewbacca landed at Star Tours – The Adventures Continue at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in search of a SOL; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Bus of high schoolers returning from Disney World crashes; 28/03/2018 – New York Post: White House adds former Disney star to press team; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – “BOARD ACCEPTS RESULT OF TODAY’S NON-BINDING VOTE AND WILL TAKE IT UNDER ADVISEMENT FOR FUTURE CEO COMPENSATION”; 08/05/2018 – bernadette baum: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources #mergers; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Rev $14.55B; 18/04/2018 – Comcast Bid 16% More Than Disney for 21st Century Fox, Filing Shows; 26/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney operator girds for 1% dent to net profit; 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O PROPOSES FORMING NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS AS A POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Limited Co, a New York-based fund reported 20,915 shares. Fayerweather Charles invested 1.26% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Whalerock Point Ltd holds 14,668 shares or 1.07% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian Savings Bank has 0.28% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Alphaone Svcs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 61,920 shares. Mackenzie Financial accumulated 344,748 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Lp stated it has 4,394 shares. 10,749 are held by Charter. Tci Wealth Advisors reported 0.43% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Calamos Wealth Ltd Llc owns 68,971 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Fund invested 0.97% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Selz Cap Ltd Liability Com invested in 3.65% or 172,000 shares. Baskin Fincl Svcs Incorporated stated it has 151,143 shares. Howland Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 1.01% or 111,957 shares in its portfolio. Troy Asset Ltd accumulated 62,119 shares or 0.34% of the stock.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Investors Should Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stable Tone Prevails After Monday Rout As Disney Earnings Loom After Close – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney For Investors, Netflix For Speculators – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Turning Bearish Into The Disney+ Exuberance – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Auxier Asset Management, which manages about $647.08M and $486.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 2,160 shares to 47,299 shares, valued at $13.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG) by 3,025 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,107 shares, and cut its stake in The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Bogle Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.60 billion and $1.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pg&E Corp Com (NYSE:PCG) by 421,708 shares to 77,861 shares, valued at $1.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rush Enterprises Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 23,443 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,214 shares, and cut its stake in Sps Comm Inc Com (NASDAQ:SPSC).

More notable recent Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Ciena Appoints New Leader in Indonesia to Guide Operator’s Network Transformation – Business Wire” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Ciena (CIEN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Will Ciena Corporation’s (NYSE:CIEN) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on June 22, 2019. More interesting news about Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “IEIC Welcomes New Founding Academic Member Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) – PRNewswire” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Need To Know: Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.