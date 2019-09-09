Auxier Asset Management Lifted Its Holding in Fedex (FDX) as Share Price Declined; New England Research & Management Upped Stake in Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) by $485,040

Auxier Asset Management increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 13.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Auxier Asset Management bought 1,710 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 14,850 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69M, up from 13,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Auxier Asset Management who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $161.87. About 1.41M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 21/03/2018 – AUSTIN POLICE SAYS FEDEX SCENE IS NOW SECURE; 20/03/2018 – ABC 13 News – WSET: #BREAKING: Officials in Austin are investigating a suspicious package at a FedEx facility close to Austin; 20/03/2018 – FedEx Office Expands, Will Add 500 New Locations in Walmart Stores Nationwide; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s affirms Baa3 rating on Aero Miami FX, LLC; 21/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer makes a connection between FedEx’s post-earnings conference call and the president’s newly appointed economic advisor, Larry Kudlow; 23/04/2018 – FedEx Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 30-May. 1; 16/03/2018 – The “FedEx Junior Business Challenge” Returns For its Second Season on the PGA TOUR; 14/03/2018 – FEDEX SAYS MEMPHIS HUB PROJECT SHOULD BE COMPLETE BY 2025; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SEES EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 25% TO 26% IN FISCAL 2019; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX TO BUY GROUP ANNUITY PACT TO CUT PENSION OBLIGATIONS

New England Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) by 44.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Research & Management Inc bought 10,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 33,737 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, up from 23,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $48.27. About 8.24M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 12/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Shareholders and a Lead; 17/05/2018 – INNATE PHARMA : Preliminary activity observed of the combination of monalizumab and durvalumab in patients with colorectal cancer; 02/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fire Department Mon, 4/2/2018, 8:00 PM; 30/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Dollar recovery seen as an earnings risk on horizon; 17/05/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVES IPSEN’S CABOMETYX® (CABOZANTINIB) FOR THE FIRST-LINE TREATMENT OF ADULTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- OR POOR-RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Janssen to Pay Bristol-Myers Upfront Sum, Regulatory Milestone Payments; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non; 12/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB & HARVARD REPORT NEW FIBROSIS RESEARCH PAC; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda helps lung cancer patients live longer in trial; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo® (nivolumab) Now the First and Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor to Offer Every Four-Week Dosing

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement reported 313,503 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Huntington Natl Bank reported 366,738 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Connor Clark And Lunn Mgmt Ltd reported 808,757 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. 9,658 were reported by Altavista Wealth Mgmt. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Co, a Japan-based fund reported 27,832 shares. Elm Advsr Limited Liability reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Jefferies Grp Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 370,219 shares. Reliance Tru Com Of Delaware accumulated 43,522 shares. Acropolis Inv Mgmt Lc invested in 7,274 shares. Ashfield Capital Partners Lc holds 26,094 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Hikari Limited has invested 0.31% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Spinnaker Tru holds 0.25% or 52,492 shares in its portfolio. 8,993 are held by Benin Mgmt. Pointstate Cap LP invested in 2.24 million shares or 2.11% of the stock. Tdam Usa invested 0.23% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bristol-Myers teams up with drug development accelerator – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bristol-Myers’ Opdivo fails to achieve PFS endpoint in late-stage brain cancer study – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Better Buy: Amgen vs. Celgene – Yahoo Finance” published on September 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. The insider Samuels Theodore R. II bought 5,000 shares worth $236,440.

New England Research & Management Inc, which manages about $167.47 million and $148.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 4,400 shares to 6,750 shares, valued at $484,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa (NYSE:V) by 2,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,862 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Auxier Asset Management, which manages about $647.08 million and $486.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 2,160 shares to 47,299 shares, valued at $13.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wal Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT) by 4,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,762 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH).

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for STG, FDX, PS and VAL: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should We Be Cautious About FedEx Corporation’s (NYSE:FDX) ROE Of 3.0%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FedEx runs into trouble in China again – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “FedEx unit expands final-mile delivery network – Benzinga” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “UPS Removes Delivery Surcharges For 2019 Holiday Season – Benzinga” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $100,614 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Ser Net holds 9,033 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian Financial Bank reported 6,101 shares stake. Moreover, Financial Consulate has 0.1% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 1,253 shares. 10 invested in 11,882 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Private Ocean Limited Liability Com accumulated 88 shares. Bessemer Gp Incorporated Inc holds 4,609 shares. Seabridge Invest Lc has 0.04% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Group Ltd Co reported 2,556 shares stake. Founders stated it has 3.97% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Sol Mngmt invested 0.53% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Creative Planning holds 36,228 shares. 45,098 are held by Regions. Matthew 25 Management Corporation holds 9.21% or 136,000 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd accumulated 4,498 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Massmutual Trust Com Fsb Adv reported 130 shares stake.