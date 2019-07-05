Auxier Asset Management Lifted Its Fedex (FDX) Holding by $309,510; Water Island Capital Has Boosted Its Position in Magna Intl (MGA) as Valuation Declined

Auxier Asset Management increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 13.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Auxier Asset Management bought 1,710 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,850 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69M, up from 13,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Auxier Asset Management who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $161.42. About 1.15 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 27/03/2018 – FedEx: P2P Mailing Provides E-Commerce Transportation Solutions; 20/03/2018 – Fifth package bomb strikes Texas, at FedEx facility near San Antonio; 20/03/2018 – FedEx to scan every parcel at two Texas facilities after blast; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP QTRLY GROUND SEGMENT GAAP REV $5.22 BLN VS $4.69 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SAYS IT PLACED A SMALL ORDER FOR TESLA VEHICLES, WILL TEST THEM IN THE NEAR FUTURE; 23/04/2018 – FedEx Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 30-May. 1; 26/03/2018 – FedEx Reserves 20 Tesla Semi Electric Trucks; 09/05/2018 – North Dakota’s Bob Rost, ‘One of a Kind’, Named America’s Favorite Crossing Guard; 14/03/2018 – Tennessee DOL: Haslam, Smith Announce Fedex To Make Major Capital Investment in the Corporation’s Memphis Hub; 20/03/2018 – FDX: U.S. TAX REFORM BENEFITS TO BE PARTLY OFFSET BY TARIFFS

Water Island Capital Llc increased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 77.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc bought 7,408 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 17,012 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $828,000, up from 9,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $48.17. About 366,357 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 30.50% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 16/03/2018 – Top VC deals: Apple buys Texture, Magna backs Lyft, Snoop Dogg raises a $45 million fund; 11/05/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC MGA.N : CIBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $61; 10/05/2018 – Magna Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Results; 11/05/2018 – Magna CEO Says Nafta Region Needs to Be Competitive With Asia (Video); 10/05/2018 – Red Tape in New Nafta Could Drive Automakers Away, Magna Warns; 14/03/2018 – Auto parts maker Magna invests $200 million in Lyft; 14/03/2018 – Magna and Lyft Will Fund and Develop Self-Driving Systems; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 14/03/2018 – Lyft, Magna in Deal to Develop Hardware, Software for Self-Driving Cars; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: ONTARIO POLICY IS MAKING US LESS COMPETITIVE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Associated Banc, a Alabama-based fund reported 1,644 shares. 262,354 are held by Raymond James And Assoc. St Johns Investment Lc stated it has 3,966 shares. Stock Yards Retail Bank And Tru holds 1.05% or 59,524 shares in its portfolio. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Company invested in 0% or 115 shares. Goldman Sachs Inc invested in 0.07% or 1.21M shares. 100,230 are held by Todd Asset Lc. Garnet Equity Capital holds 6.38% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 30,000 shares. Boys Arnold And owns 0.17% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 6,219 shares. Harvest Capital Mgmt Inc, a New Hampshire-based fund reported 1,420 shares. M&R Management Incorporated invested in 2.28% or 54,215 shares. Cornerstone Advsr, Washington-based fund reported 1,074 shares. Fort Washington Invest Advisors Oh invested in 197,345 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Amica Mutual Insurance Com reported 0.18% stake. Td Asset holds 78,087 shares.

Auxier Asset Management, which manages about $647.08M and $486.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) by 1,620 shares to 87,999 shares, valued at $21.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG) by 3,025 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,107 shares, and cut its stake in The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV).