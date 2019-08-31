Auxier Asset Management Increases Stake in Fedex (FDX); Ciena Com (CIEN) Market Valuation Rose While Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Has Lowered Its Position by $10.94 Million

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Ciena Corp Com (CIEN) by 61.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd sold 295,789 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% . The hedge fund held 188,397 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.04M, down from 484,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Ciena Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $40.93. About 2.20M shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 78.24% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 13/03/2018 – SMTC Appoints Steve Waszak as Chief Financial Officer; 31/05/2018 – Ciena Announces Intent To Acquire Packet Design; 26/04/2018 – CIENA DOESN’T EXPECT ANY CHANGES TO AT&T’S FIBER TO TOWER PLANS; 06/03/2018 – CIENA CORP CIEN.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $26; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q Adj EPS 23c; 31/05/2018 – CIENA 2Q ADJ EPS 23C, EST. 30C; 21/05/2018 – INAP Transforms Its Global Network Through Ciena Collaboration; 25/04/2018 – Lumentum et al. Plunge on DoJ Huawei Probe; Ciena’s Gain? — Barron’s Blog; 31/05/2018 – CIENA CORP CIEN.N – AROUND THE ANNOUNCEMENTS WITH ZTE, l DON’T THINK THAT HAS REALLY BEEN AT ALL IMPACTFUL TO US -CEO, CONF CALL; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q EBITDA $77.1M

Auxier Asset Management increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 13.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Auxier Asset Management bought 1,710 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 14,850 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69M, up from 13,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Auxier Asset Management who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $158.61. About 1.10 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FEDEX THIRD FISCAL QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL CONCLUDES; 16/05/2018 – BTC Manager: “Blockchain has the Ability to Completely Change Logistics,” Says FedEx CEO; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – CAPITAL SPENDING FORECAST FOR FISCAL 2018 IS $5.8 BLN; 26/03/2018 – FedEx Reserves 20 Tesla Semi Trucks — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – FedEx earnings beat: $3.72 per share, vs expected EPS of $3.11; 16/03/2018 – DHL said it was launching a delivery service for online retailers in eight U.S. cities, as the logistics company takes a swipe at dominant players UPS and FedEx; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CEO: TARIFFS ARE COUNTER PRODUCTIVE TO ECONOMIC GROWTH; 15/05/2018 – FedEx Corp Recommends Stockholders Reject Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 20/03/2018 – Fifth device explodes in Texas, seen linked to others; 26/04/2018 – The Palm Beach Post: BREAKING: Jeep crashes into Delray FedEx; 2 people, 1 dog injured

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold CIEN shares while 116 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 139.05 million shares or 0.34% less from 139.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Associates Lc owns 0.01% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 384,001 shares. Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards has 0.03% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 7,550 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.23% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Inc Ks holds 194,090 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Art Advsr Lc stated it has 0.17% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Greenleaf Trust stated it has 9,459 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Syntal Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Com stated it has 29,017 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Ftb Advsr Inc accumulated 318 shares or 0% of the stock. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 2.86M shares. Chase Inv Counsel accumulated 0.72% or 37,504 shares. Trexquant Investment Ltd Partnership invested 0.13% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Goldman Sachs Group Inc Incorporated holds 0.03% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) or 3.07M shares. Exane Derivatives stated it has 1 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 0% or 170 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Gideon Advisors Inc has 0.38% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN).

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $947.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 32,380 shares to 48,970 shares, valued at $5.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) by 157,529 shares in the quarter, for a total of 189,690 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

More notable recent Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “10 Stocks To Watch For June 6, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 06, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “IEIC Welcomes New Founding Academic Member Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) – PRNewswire” published on August 05, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Ciena Appoints Devinder Kumar to Board of Directors – Business Wire” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Buy Signal Just Sounded For CIEN Stock Ahead of Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Need To Know: Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $100,614 activity.

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for TEVA, FDX, NFLX and KPTI: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on August 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “FedEx Drops Ground Delivery for Amazon, Can UPS Be Far Behind? – Motley Fool” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “FedEx Put Options Active After Amazon Breakup – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Another Day, Another FedEx-Amazon Divorce – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Need To Know: FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) Insiders Have Been Buying Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.