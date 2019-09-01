Auxier Asset Management Holds Holding in Fedex (FDX); Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Market Value Rose While State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has Increased Holding by $4.74 Million

Auxier Asset Management increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 13.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Auxier Asset Management bought 1,710 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 14,850 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69M, up from 13,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Auxier Asset Management who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $158.61. About 1.10 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – Correct: FedEx 3Q EPS $7.59, Not $2.07; 26/03/2018 – FedEx: Tesla Trucks to Be Operated by FedEx Freight; 21/03/2018 – James Cook: BREAKING Bomb squad in Los Angeles dealing with unexpected and unidentified package sent to LA address from FedEx d; 20/03/2018 – FDX SAYS IT’S WORKING WITH LAW ENFORCEMENT LOOKING INTO BLAST; 20/03/2018 – BNO News: BREAKING: A package which was found at a FedEx facility in southeast Austin contains a bomb, U.S. Congressman; 21/03/2018 – Tony Plohetski: BREAKING: Authorities responding to FedEx facility in Austin for suspicious package. Call came in at 9:32; 20/03/2018 – ATF, FBI, AUSTIN POLICE: FEDEX PACKAGES LINKED TO RECENT BLASTS; 21/03/2018 – FedEx Pinched by Retail Shift During Holidays; 19/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF FEDEX RETURNS TECHNOLOGY; 27/03/2018 – FEDEX ACQUIRED P2P MAILING FOR £92M

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 15.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought 29,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 219,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.08 million, up from 189,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $169.84. About 784,011 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 18/04/2018 – ADP to Release Quarterly Workforce Vitality Report With Deeper Labor Market Insights on WEDNESDAY, April 25, 2018; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP SLIGHTLY (+0.6%); 15/05/2018 – BLUECREST EXITED MO, BAC, ALXN, LLY, ADP IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – U.S. Private Sector Posts Another Month of Employment Growth — ADP; 17/04/2018 – ACKMAN SAYS NO VISIBILITY THAT ADP HAS MADE ANY MAJOR CHANGES; 02/05/2018 – ADP SEES FY ADJ EPS +16% TO +17%; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Labor Market Maintaining Steady Pace of Strong Job Growth, With Little Sign of Slowdown; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q Net $643.1M; 11/04/2018 – ADP BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 69C FROM 63C, EST. 63C; 11/04/2018 – Automatic Data Processing Boosts Dividend By 9.5% — MarketWatch

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, which manages about $26.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equity Comwlth (NYSE:EQC) by 65,000 shares to 160,000 shares, valued at $5.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 130,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 159,500 shares, and cut its stake in Arch Cap Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ACGL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 43,238 were accumulated by Agf Investments. Griffin Asset Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 10,106 shares. Beck Mack & Oliver Lc reported 90,963 shares stake. Bridges Invest Mgmt Inc reported 1.33% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). The Wisconsin-based North Star Asset Mgmt has invested 0.72% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Birmingham Cap Mngmt Commerce Inc Al holds 1.39% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) or 17,115 shares. Family Mgmt has invested 1.03% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Spark Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.02% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). London Com Of Virginia holds 471,421 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Company holds 466,503 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 3,172 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Ltd Co reported 22,053 shares. Wendell David Assoc Incorporated accumulated 15,031 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Wagner Bowman Mgmt stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). 2,374 were accumulated by Tiverton Asset Management Lc.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $100,614 activity.

Auxier Asset Management, which manages about $647.08M and $486.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG) by 3,025 shares to 31,107 shares, valued at $3.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 2,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,299 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH).

