Auxier Asset Management Holding in Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) Cut by $314,600 as Stock Rose; Philip Morris Intl (PM) Holder Condor Capital Management Has Lowered Stake

Auxier Asset Management decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) by 8.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Auxier Asset Management sold 3,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 31,107 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24M, down from 34,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Auxier Asset Management who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $298.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $119.18. About 7.66M shares traded or 0.26% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards® Honors Hillstone Networks with Three Awarded; 23/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G’s Blue Ash campus sold; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS CO.’S FUEL CELL POWERED FORKLIFT IN PG ACCIDENT; 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-P&G to plough $50 mln in Russian plants in 2018; 24/05/2018 – KALB 5: Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning; 18/05/2018 – Grumpy literary judges fail to uphold the spirit of PG Wodehouse; 23/04/2018 – Cramer also raises serious concerns about the consumer packaged goods space after earnings reports from Kimberly-Clark and Procter & Gamble; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SEES INTENSIFYING RETAIL COMPETITION; 30/05/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Merck & Co, Exits P&G; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle

Condor Capital Management decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 22.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management sold 5,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 19,055 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68M, down from 24,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $84.91. About 3.30 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Conversion Involved EUR300M Investment; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Currency-neutral Net Rev Growth of Approximately 8.0%; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris Amends Bylaws to Allow for Increase of Board to 14 Directors From 13; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 08/05/2018 – Philip Morris could be a ‘value trap’ with the rise of Juul, @JimCramer warns in the lightning round; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q L&M Cigarette Shipment Volume Down 12.3%; 15/05/2018 – In seeking regulatory approval iQOS, Philip Morris International is claiming the electronic gadget is less likely to cause disease than traditional cigarettes; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and Fights Efforts to Reduce Smoking Worldwide; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds Philip Morris; 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – SHIFTS ENTIRE CAPACITY OF ITS CIGARETTE FACTORY IN GREECE TO SMOKE-FREE PRODUCTS

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

Condor Capital Management, which manages about $765.52 million and $613.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 32,044 shares to 101,757 shares, valued at $6.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 2,456 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,362 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 15.49 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

