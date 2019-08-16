Auxier Asset Management Holding In Fedex (FDX) Was Has Increased; Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Share Value Declined While Mitchell Group Has Lowered Position

Auxier Asset Management increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 13.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Auxier Asset Management bought 1,710 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 14,850 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69M, up from 13,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Auxier Asset Management who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.71B market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $156.05. About 822,018 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – QTRLY NET RESULTS INCLUDE A TAX BENEFIT OF $1.53 BLN ($5.60 PER DILUTED SHARE) ATTRIBUTABLE TO TCJA; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s affirms Baa3 rating on Aero Nashville, LLC Project (TN); 20/03/2018 – WBIR-TV: Bomb found at FedEx near airport possibly linked to Austin explosions; 20/03/2018 – BNO News: BREAKING: A package which was found at a FedEx facility in southeast Austin contains a bomb, U.S. Congressman; 08/05/2018 – METLIFE SAYS EXPECTS FEDEX TRANSFER DEAL TO CLOSE ON MAY 10; 02/05/2018 – The Arrow In FedEx Is Pointing Up; 15/05/2018 – The Morning Download: FedEx CIO Says Blockchain Poised to Remake Corporate Logistics; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX RESPONDS TO INCIDENTS IN TEXAS; 12/03/2018 – FEDEX – APPOINTED SUSAN PATRICIA GRIFFITH AS MEMBER OF INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY OVERSIGHT AND NOMINATING & GOVERNANCE COMMITTEES; 27/03/2018 – FEDEX ACQUIRED P2P MAILING FOR £92M

Mitchell Group Inc decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) by 27.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Group Inc sold 23,088 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 59,585 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95 million, down from 82,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Group Inc who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $44.52. About 6.30M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 03/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS PRODUCTION FORECAST ASSUMES $63/BARREL WTI OIL PRICE CLc1 AND $67 BRENT PRICE LCOc1 FOR REST OF YEAR; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S EXPORT CAPACITY BOOST SCHEDULED FOR 2H 2019; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Core Income $708 Millio; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST SAYS PIPELINE CONSTRAINTS WILL REQUIRE RAIL AND TRUCK UTILIZATION; 03/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS EXPECTS PERMIAN RESOURCES BUSINESS TO BE CASH FLOW BREAKEVEN BY THIRD QUARTER; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP QTRLY REVENUES $3,763 MLN VS $2,957 MLN; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL HAS NO BIG PLANS FOR NON-CORE ASSETS SALES: CFO; 23/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD

Auxier Asset Management, which manages about $647.08M and $486.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wal Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT) by 4,550 shares to 53,762 shares, valued at $5.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 7,513 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,261 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH).

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $100,614 activity.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $5.60 million activity. POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR bought $243,850 worth of stock. $224,800 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R. $203,401 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares were bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W.. 15,000 shares valued at $753,258 were bought by Shearer Bob on Monday, August 5. Brown Oscar K bought 15,000 shares worth $724,200. Backus Marcia E. had bought 10,000 shares worth $480,900.

