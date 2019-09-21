Auxier Asset Management Holding in Arcos Dorados Hldgs. (ARCO) Has Boosted by $305,550; Oberweis Asset Management Boosted Caci International (CACI) Stake by $6.67 Million

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Caci International Inc. (CACI) by 732.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc bought 32,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.22% . The institutional investor held 37,150 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.60 million, up from 4,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Caci International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $3.59 during the last trading session, reaching $227.8. About 236,047 shares traded. CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) has risen 25.82% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CACI News: 18/03/2018 – CACI International Raises 2018 View To Rev $4.4B-$4.5B; 20/03/2018 – Frank Konkel: #Breaking: CSRA Rebuffs CACI Bid; Sweetens Deal With General Dynamics; 14/05/2018 – CACI Awarded $23M Prime Contract to Provide Fincl Management and Acctg Solution Services to Defense Agencies Initiative Program Office and DoD Agencies; 19/03/2018 – CACI COMMENTS ON CSRA PROPOSED ACQUISITION; 18/03/2018 – CACI International Raises 2018 View To EPS $11.26-EPS $11.50; 18/03/2018 – CACI OFFERS $15/SHR CASH, FIXED RATIO 0.184 SHRS FOR CSRA; 19/03/2018 – CACI SAYS PROPOSAL OF $44/SHR FACTORS IN BREAK UP FEE OF $204M; 28/03/2018 – CACI Withdraws Offer To Acquire CSRA; 28/03/2018 – CSRA SAYS CACI NOTIFIED CSRA IT WAS WITHDRAWING CACI PROPOSAL; 25/04/2018 – CACI Awarded $145 Million Task Order to Support U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command Counter lnsurgency Targeting Program

Auxier Asset Management increased its stake in Arcos Dorados Hldgs. (ARCO) by 25.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Auxier Asset Management bought 43,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.06% . The institutional investor held 214,520 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.56 million, up from 170,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Auxier Asset Management who had been investing in Arcos Dorados Hldgs. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.59. About 431,495 shares traded. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) has risen 13.57% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCO News: 16/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados to Host the Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting; 16/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO POWER PERSONALIZED CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT FOR ARCOS; 22/05/2018 – ARCOS DORADOSREPORTS SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM OF UP TO US$60M; 16/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 30; 27/04/2018 – REG-VINCI : Financing deal for ARCOS, which holds the concession for the A355 motorway; 21/03/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC – FOR 2017-2019 PERIOD, COMPANY NOW EXPECTS TO OPEN AT LEAST 200 NEW RESTAURANTS; 09/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings 1Q Rev $802.8M; 21/03/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC – COMPANY EXPECTS TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE BETWEEN $200 MLN AND $230 MLN FOR 2018; 27/04/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Announces the Filing of Its Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 14/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados to Participate in Upcoming Equity and Fixed Income Conferences

Auxier Asset Management, which manages about $647.08M and $501.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,900 shares to 93,905 shares, valued at $13.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold CACI shares while 106 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 20.13 million shares or 4.81% less from 21.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Victory Cap accumulated 0% or 94 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 0% of its portfolio in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) for 7 shares. Fmr Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 485,723 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 34,795 shares. Asset Management Incorporated invested 0.01% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Guggenheim Limited Co reported 6,013 shares. 79,000 are owned by Hennessy. The Florida-based Texas Yale Capital has invested 0.12% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Signaturefd Ltd reported 61 shares. Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 10,483 shares. Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 5,755 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt invested in 0.03% or 7,079 shares. Commonwealth State Bank Of Aus accumulated 2,900 shares. Camelot Portfolios Llc holds 0.12% or 1,360 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott reported 0% stake.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10B and $550.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blucora Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 48,790 shares to 185,364 shares, valued at $5.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Portland General Electric Co. (NYSE:POR) by 10,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,350 shares, and cut its stake in Skywest Inc (NASDAQ:SKYW).