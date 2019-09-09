Auxier Asset Management Has Raised Its Holding in The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) by $794,427 as Valuation Rose; Hahn Capital Management Increases Stake in Air Lease Corp. (AL)

Hahn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Air Lease Corp. (AL) by 26.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc bought 183,343 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 883,182 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.34B, up from 699,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $41.88. About 668,098 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE WOULD CONSIDER ASSET PURCHASES FROM OTHER LESSORS; 17/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft with Travel Service; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE SIGN ORDER FOR EIGHT 737 MAX AIRPLANES; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES LEASE PLACEMENT OF AIRBUS A330-900NEO WITH Hl FLY; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – REVENUE OF $381 MLN FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, UP 5.8%; 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Air Lease Order Valued at $936.8M at List Prices; 11/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP AL.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $53; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE TARGETING AIRCRAFT SALES FOR 2H 2018: PLUEGER; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: BOEING’S PROPOSED 797 ISN’T AFFECTING A321NEO DEMAND

Auxier Asset Management increased its stake in The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) by 76.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Auxier Asset Management bought 7,157 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 16,489 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83M, up from 9,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Auxier Asset Management who had been investing in The Walt Disney Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $139.55. About 4.09 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – ST Business Desk: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gatecrash US$52b Disney-Fox deal; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO SAYS 100% FOCUSED ON GETTING DISNEY DEAL DONE; 12/03/2018 – Zooey Deschanel, Kelsey Grammer, Taye Diggs, Rebel Wilson And Jane Krakowski Lead All-Star Cast In Disney’s Beauty And The Beast In Concert At The Hollywood Bowl Performed With Orchestra Live-To-Film; 30/05/2018 – Date Set for 21st Century Fox Shareholders to Vote on Disney Deal; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox, Threatening Disney Deal; 12/04/2018 – Disney Required to Make Offer for All of Sky If Fox Deal Proceeds; 08/05/2018 – Dasha Afanasieva: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 16/05/2018 – JUST IN: 21st Century Fox says Lachlan Murdoch will be chairman & CEO of “New Fox” after company sells majority of its assets to The Walt Disney Company; Rupert Murdoch to serve as co-chairman of the new company; 28/04/2018 – Disney’s `Avengers’ Gets $106 Million, Second-Biggest U.S. Debut; 09/05/2018 – CMO Today: Disney Upbeat on Fox Deal; Facebook Management Reshuffle; Google I/O Announcements

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alphaone Investment Service Limited Liability Co has 2,466 shares. Zebra Cap Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 13,120 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Federated Invsts Pa reported 0.18% stake. 24,650 were reported by Garrison Bradford Associate. Farmers And Merchants Investments owns 407 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Sageworth, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 766 shares. Quantbot Tech LP stated it has 6,519 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag has invested 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Credit Suisse Ag reported 68,901 shares. Boston Prtnrs reported 0.29% stake. Vanguard Grp holds 9.13M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 45,800 are owned by Aldebaran Fincl. Cap Counsel Ltd Com New York owns 1.46% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 583,510 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc reported 0.02% stake. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 243,723 shares.

Hahn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $805.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hexcel (NYSE:IEX) by 120,373 shares to 65,141 shares, valued at $9.88 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Idex Corporation (NYSE:JEC) by 7,164 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 485,902 shares, and cut its stake in Jeld (NYSE:KEYS).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Community Savings Bank Na has invested 0.81% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Dowling & Yahnke Limited Liability Co owns 107,233 shares or 1.14% of their US portfolio. Lourd Cap Ltd Llc holds 0.11% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 9,929 shares. Piershale Fincl Grp stated it has 1,878 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Limited holds 0.2% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 17,943 shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 26,827 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Brandes Investment Partners Limited Partnership invested in 18,312 shares. Pinnacle Fincl Partners has invested 0.36% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Arizona-based Autus Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.51% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Beese Fulmer Invest Mngmt Incorporated, a Ohio-based fund reported 113,534 shares. Strategic Advsrs Limited Liability reported 0.63% stake. Spirit Of America Mngmt stated it has 14,200 shares. Montag Caldwell Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 4,050 shares in its portfolio. Department Mb Bancshares N A has 5,117 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Smead Cap Mngmt Inc holds 3.83% or 679,755 shares.

