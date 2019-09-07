Auxier Asset Management Has Raised Fedex (FDX) Position by $309,510; Hawk Ridge Management Position in Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Has Upped by $304,000

Auxier Asset Management increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 13.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Auxier Asset Management bought 1,710 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 14,850 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69 million, up from 13,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Auxier Asset Management who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $161.87. About 1.38M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 30/04/2018 – John A. Smith Named FedEx Freight President And CEO; 16/03/2018 – DHL said it was launching a delivery service for online retailers in eight U.S. cities, as the logistics company takes a swipe at dominant players UPS and FedEx; 20/03/2018 – New York Post: Austin bomber mailed second explosive from same FedEx location; 20/03/2018 – WFAA: Bomb found at FedEx near airport linked to Austin explosions; 21/03/2018 – FEDEX COO DAVID BRONCZEK SAYS “KEY EVIDENCE” FEDEX GAVE LAW ENFORCEMENT LED TO IDENTIFICATION OF TEXAS BOMBING SUSPECT -INTERNAL MEMO; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX, BOEING AGREE TO ACCELERATE 1 777 FREIGHTER TO FISCAL ’19; 12/04/2018 – North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year Awards Names Hannah Elliott as New Juror; 15/03/2018 – DHL Steps Back Into U.S. Package Delivery in Challenge to UPS, FedEx; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s affirms Baa3 rating on Aero Nashville, LLC Project (TN); 03/04/2018 – A start-up called Zipline beat Amazon and FedEx to the punch with medical deliveries by drone in 2016

Hawk Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR) by 7.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc bought 38,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.85% . The institutional investor held 526,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.22 million, up from 488,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Gulfport Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $417.62M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.73% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $2.62. About 4.43 million shares traded. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 66.19% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Gulfport Energy’s 25% Interest in Strike Force Gathering System; 26/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation to Sell its 25% Interest in Strike Force Midstream LLC for $175 Million; 19/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation Provides First Quarter 2018 Production and Pricing and Schedules First Quarter 2018 Financial and O; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Raises Gulfport Energy, Reflects Steady Improvement in Leverage and Capital Efficiency Metrics Through 1Q; 08/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 42C; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy Sees 2018 Non-D&C Capex $120M-$130M; 25/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP – IN CONNECTION WITH TWELFTH AMENDMENT, BORROWING BASE WAS SET AT $1.4 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Net $90.1M; 25/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY TO Ba3 FROM B1 BY MOODY’S

Hawk Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $474.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rmr Group Inc by 60,838 shares to 29,100 shares, valued at $1.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xperi Corp by 343,679 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 376,534 shares, and cut its stake in Argan Inc (NYSE:AGX).

Since August 30, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $169,600 activity. The insider Wood David M. bought $97,600. HICKS QUENTIN R also bought $35,700 worth of Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) on Friday, August 30.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 26 investors sold GPOR shares while 76 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 156.57 million shares or 3.37% less from 162.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 39,036 were accumulated by Hap Trading Ltd Liability Com. Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.01% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation owns 17,949 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Australia accumulated 42,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Cibc Asset Mngmt owns 0% invested in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) for 20,892 shares. Amer Century Cos has 41,395 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership holds 863,137 shares. Eaton Vance invested in 0.01% or 275,307 shares. Int Gru Inc has 0% invested in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation invested in 11,962 shares or 0% of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 0% or 117,648 shares. Blackrock owns 23.52M shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability Corp invested in 14,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase And Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Hawk Ridge Cap LP accumulated 526,500 shares.

More notable recent Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Gulfport Energy Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “GPOR Crosses Critical Technical Indicator – Nasdaq” published on April 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Gulfport Energy Corporation: Massively Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” on January 25, 2019. More interesting news about Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Energy Sector Update for 08/12/2019: GPOR,HK,KLXE,TDW – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Auxier Asset Management, which manages about $647.08M and $486.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 2,160 shares to 47,299 shares, valued at $13.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 128,885 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG).

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $100,614 activity.