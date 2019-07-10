Auxier Asset Management Has Lowered The Travelers Companies (TRV) Position as Stock Value Rose; As Facebook (FB) Share Value Rose, Pictet & Cie Europe Sa Has Upped by $1.26 Million Its Holding

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 6.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa bought 7,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 130,287 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.72 million, up from 122,713 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $573.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $200.88. About 11.64M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/03/2018 – New Mexico AG: AG Balderas Issues Consumer Safety Advisory Regarding New Mexico Facebook User Data – March 22, 2018; 23/03/2018 – Facebook Tries to Calm Advertisers After Cambridge Analytica Crisis; 19/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA – AFTER IT BECAME KNOWN GSR BROKE CONTRACT, FIRM DELETED ALL FACEBOOK DATA & DERIVATIVES, IN COOPERATION WITH FACEBOOK; 12/04/2018 – EU’s Jourova, Facebook’s Sandberg Spoke by Phone Thursday Evening; 19/03/2018 – Selling Apple, Microsoft, Intel, Buying Facebook — Barrons.com; 04/05/2018 – Facebook Adds A.I. Labs in Seattle and Pittsburgh, Pressuring Local Universities; 22/03/2018 – EU leaders tell social networks to guarantee users’ privacy; 20/03/2018 – Facebook selling expected to ease after $37bn wipeout; 20/03/2018 – FACEBOOK EXTENDS PRE-MKT LOSS TO 2.3% ON REPORT OF FTC PROBE; 21/03/2018 – EU LEADERS MAY DISCUSS FACEBOOK AT THURSDAY SUMMIT: OFFICIAL

Auxier Asset Management decreased its stake in The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) by 10.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Auxier Asset Management sold 7,513 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,261 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.54M, down from 69,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Auxier Asset Management who had been investing in The Travelers Companies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $153.72. About 262,585 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 12.71% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 09/04/2018 – Old Mutual Says Travelers Companies Has Withdrawn Claim to Remedies; 15/03/2018 – Distracted on Vacation? Alamo Rent A Car’s Annual Survey Shows Work and Social Media Pressures Affecting Family Travelers; 21/05/2018 – YouWorld Announces Turnkey Mobile Marketing Solution to Reach China’s Rising Independent Travelers; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS 1Q REV. $7.29B, EST. $7.32B; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC TRV.N – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $603 MLN PRE-TAX VS $610 MLN; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC – AT QUARTER-END, BOOK VALUE PER SHARE OF $85.03 & ADJ BOOK VALUE PER SHARE OF $84.54; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC TRV.N – QTRLY CATASTROPHE LOSSES, NET OF REINSURANCEWERE $354 MLN VS $347 MLN; 24/04/2018 – DOT TSA: TSA Reminds Travelers of Security Procedures for the Carnival Travel Season; 28/03/2018 – Hertz Hosted “Her in Hertz” Event at Global Headquarters Celebrating Female Business Travelers and its Sixth Annual Women’s Choice Award Win; 24/04/2018 – Travelers’ Profit Gets Lift From Premiums, Investments

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa, which manages about $585.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 9,370 shares to 5,970 shares, valued at $229,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6,613 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,444 shares, and cut its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $13.54 million activity. Shares for $1.35M were sold by Stretch Colin. Another trade for 55,000 shares valued at $7.97M was made by Sandberg Sheryl on Wednesday, January 23. Wehner David M. sold $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, January 31.

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $2.46 EPS, up 35.91% or $0.65 from last year’s $1.81 per share. TRV’s profit will be $642.72M for 15.62 P/E if the $2.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual EPS reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.07% negative EPS growth.