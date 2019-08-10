Auxier Asset Management Has Lowered Position in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by $1.51 Million; Steadfast Capital Management LP Has Lowered Autodesk (ADSK) Stake as Share Price Declined

Auxier Asset Management decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 9.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Auxier Asset Management sold 12,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 128,885 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.20 million, down from 141,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Auxier Asset Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: FORMS TWO NEW ENGINEERING TEAMS FOR INNOVATION; 27/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund: Amazon Made Most Positive Contribution to 1Q Return, Followed by Microsoft and Netflix; 02/05/2018 – INGRAM MICRO & MICROSOFT REPORT ALLIANCE TO ACCELERATE SERVICE; 15/05/2018 – American Education Center Signs Letter of Intent with Shanghai Education Service Park for Implementing 7 International Certificate Projects in China; 04/04/2018 – Quantitative Brokers Partners with CQG to Offer Best Execution Algorithms for Futures; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft: Start of a Three-Year Enterprise Cycle? Asks Deutsche — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – Vitality Biopharma Files Intellectual Property in All Major Pharmaceutical Markets Worldwide; 02/05/2018 – Oath also uses certain cloud services from Google and Microsoft; 21/05/2018 – Brightcove Pushes the Envelope with Video Experiences that Increase Customer ROI; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Productivity and Business Processes Revenue $9.01B

Steadfast Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steadfast Capital Management Lp sold 54,686 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The hedge fund held 856,469 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.46M, down from 911,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steadfast Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $151.34. About 1.51 million shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 REVENUE UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $2,455 MLN- $2,505 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 9c; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 1C TO 4C, EST. 16C; 16/05/2018 – eSUB Construction Software Receives Autodesk Forge Investment; 07/03/2018 – BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 03/05/2018 – GM SAYS USING NEW SOFTWARE DESIGN TECHNOLOGY TO INTRODUCE NEXT GENERATION OF VEHICLE LIGHTWEIGHTING; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2019 BILLINGS UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $2,560 MLN – $2,660 MLN; 09/04/2018 – Autodesk at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. Software Summit Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK 1Q ADJ EPS 6C, EST. 3C; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Adj EPS 1c-Adj EPS 4c

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 650.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $72.47 million for 114.65 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.

Steadfast Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.17 billion and $6.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 118,623 shares to 1.14 million shares, valued at $274.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stitch Fix Inc by 540,221 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.92M shares, and has risen its stake in Spotify Technology S A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Investments Limited Liability Corp reported 2,017 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 19,542 shares. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Il accumulated 2,585 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 16,895 shares. 883,252 are owned by Polar Capital Limited Liability Partnership. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Ltd Liability holds 0.18% or 950,407 shares. Moreover, Oakworth Cap has 0.04% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Wisconsin-based Wisconsin Ltd Com has invested 2.47% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Company invested 0.03% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Calamos Advisors Limited Co stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company has 0.27% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Tcw Gp Inc invested in 308,661 shares. Hartford Invest Management invested 0.1% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). 1.69M were accumulated by Findlay Park Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership. Alyeska Inv Group Ltd Partnership holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 51,529 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Company invested in 0.11% or 109,175 shares. Shoker Counsel reported 1.29% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Loeb Prns holds 0.01% or 3,000 shares in its portfolio. Noesis Cap Mangement Corp reported 12,839 shares. Beese Fulmer Invest Mgmt stated it has 2.97% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Royal London Asset Management Ltd stated it has 4.60 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Tru has 8.00M shares. Los Angeles Cap Management And Equity Research Incorporated holds 6.31 million shares. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Limited Liability Co reported 239,875 shares. Hardman Johnston Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 2.53% or 487,790 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.23% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Confluence Investment Ltd Liability accumulated 1.16 million shares. Ledyard National Bank owns 3.38% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 217,153 shares. Moreover, Osborne Prns Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 3.73% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Charles Schwab Investment Advisory accumulated 3.29 million shares.