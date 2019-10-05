Auxier Asset Management Has Lowered Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) as Share Price Declined; Intelsat Sa (I) Shareholder Arbiter Partners Capital Management Has Decreased Position by $2.17 Million as Stock Price Rose

Auxier Asset Management decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Auxier Asset Management sold 2,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 93,905 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.08 million, down from 96,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Auxier Asset Management who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $354.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $133.66. About 6.69M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 01/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Presents New Data on Silicone Hydrogel Contact Lens Muco-Adhesive Properties; 16/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON ANNOUNCES BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO ACQUIRE LIFESCAN, INC; 16/04/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly announce an academic collaboration with University of Oxford to investigate the effects of Jardiance® in adults with chronic kidney disease; 21/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Appointment of Orthopedic Trauma Division’s Vice President of Sales; 16/03/2018 – J&J Reaches $2.1 Billion Deal to Sell Diabetes Device Business; 16/03/2018 – J&J nears diabetes device exit with $2.1 bln LifeScan sale; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE VELCADE SALES $313 MLN VS $280 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE MEDICAL DEVICES SALES $6,767 MLN VS $6,293 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, WORLDWIDE SALES INCREASED 4.3% IN QTR; 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intelsat Sa (I) by 17.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc sold 114,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 533,337 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.37M, down from 647,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intelsat Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $23.77. About 591,520 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS IMMEDIATE CAPITAL RAISE; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notic; 04/05/2018 – Uganda Joins Forces with Intelsat, ITSO and MTN to Accelerate 3G Network Infrastructure Deployment in Rural Areas; 17/05/2018 – Intelsat 30.5% Owned by Hedge Funds; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice President, Latin America and the Caribbean; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT REAFFIRMS 2018 REV., ADJ. EBITDA, CAPEX GUIDANCE; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice Pres, Latin Amer and the Caribbean; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Rev $543.8M; 08/03/2018 OneWeb Finalizes Executive Team Appointments Leading Up to the Launch of Global Constellation and Services; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS TO RAISE $400M-$500M

More notable recent Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Invesco: An Interesting High-Yield, Deep Value Stock – Seeking Alpha” on October 03, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “Limits on Chinese investment a ‘good path to pursue’ in trade war, Larry Lindsey says – CNBC” published on October 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Intelsat board expands to nine members – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nabors Industries Is Running Out Of Steam – Seeking Alpha” published on October 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: October 04, 2019.

Analysts await Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-1.00 earnings per share, down 117.39% or $0.54 from last year’s $-0.46 per share. After $-1.05 actual earnings per share reported by Intelsat S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% EPS growth.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.31B for 16.71 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

