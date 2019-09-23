Auxier Asset Management Has Lowered Its Position in Legg Mason (LM) by $311,600; Autonomy Capital LP Has Trimmed Its Stake in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) as Valuation Rose

Auxier Asset Management decreased its stake in Legg Mason Inc. (LM) by 53.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Auxier Asset Management sold 8,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The institutional investor held 7,020 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $269,000, down from 15,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Auxier Asset Management who had been investing in Legg Mason Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $38.9. About 459,712 shares traded. Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) has risen 9.96% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.96% the S&P500. Some Historical LM News: 16/04/2018 – Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of February 28, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. Portfolio Composition as of March 31, 2018; 31/05/2018 – CLEARBRIDGE – URGE ATHENAHEALTH BOARD TO INSTRUCT FINANCIAL ADVISORS TO COMMENCE FORMAL SOLICITATION PROCESS INCLUDING POTENTIAL STRATEGIC & FINANCIAL SUITORS; 25/04/2018 – Legg Mason 4Q Net $76.3M; 16/04/2018 – Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of February 28, 2018; 10/04/2018 – ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 30/05/2018 – LEGG MASON DISCLOSES DOJ, SEC CASE RELATED TO LIBYA GOVT ASSETS; 30/05/2018 – LEGG MASON DISCLOSES INVESTIGATION IN SEC FILING TODAY; 25/04/2018 – Legg Mason Cash Position Was $736.1 Million at March 31; 14/05/2018 – Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for the Months of June, July and August 2018

Autonomy Capital Lp decreased its stake in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) by 5.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autonomy Capital Lp sold 152,874 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.32% . The hedge fund held 2.76 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.04M, down from 2.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autonomy Capital Lp who had been investing in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $377.19 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.39% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $5.42. About 50,082 shares traded. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:IRS) has declined 40.04% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.04% the S&P500. Some Historical IRS News: 10/05/2018 – IRSA 9M NET INCOME ARS11.29B; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 15/05/2018 – Capital TV: #BREAKING: The water shortage in the country rises from 31% to 42%, reveals Irsa advisory committee during its meet

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 32 investors sold LM shares while 94 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 74.07 million shares or 5.63% more from 70.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 10,462 are owned by Cambridge Inv Research Advisors. Panagora Asset owns 10,167 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 14,570 were accumulated by Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability Com. Aperio Group Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 107,356 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Geode Cap Lc invested 0.01% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). 32 are held by Fil Limited. Hotchkis Wiley Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.06% invested in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) for 25,467 shares. Lmr Prtn Llp holds 12,002 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Stifel Financial Corporation holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) for 617,047 shares. Prelude has 10,300 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bancorp Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 5,042 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Dupont Management Corporation reported 47,807 shares. Parkside State Bank And Trust, a Missouri-based fund reported 18 shares.

Analysts await Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, up 11.11% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.81 per share. LM’s profit will be $78.06M for 10.81 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by Legg Mason, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.