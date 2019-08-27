Auxier Asset Management Has Lifted The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) Position; Eaton Vance Tax-managed Global Buy-write Opportunities Fund (ETW) Sentiment Is 1.9

Eaton Vance Tax-managed Global Buy-write Opportunities Fund (ETW) investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.87, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 40 hedge funds increased and opened new equity positions, while 21 cut down and sold their stakes in Eaton Vance Tax-managed Global Buy-write Opportunities Fund. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 13.54 million shares, up from 11.50 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Eaton Vance Tax-managed Global Buy-write Opportunities Fund in top ten equity positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 5 Reduced: 16 Increased: 27 New Position: 13.

Auxier Asset Management increased The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) stake by 76.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Auxier Asset Management acquired 7,157 shares as The Walt Disney Co. (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Auxier Asset Management holds 16,489 shares with $1.83M value, up from 9,332 last quarter. The Walt Disney Co. now has $242.20 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $134.45. About 2.70M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 26/04/2018 – Moody’s says that Comcast’s firm offer for Sky will not impact ratings; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – SENIOR VP AGNES CHU WILL CONTINUE TO OVERSEE PROGRAMMING FOR UPCOMING DISNEY-BRANDED STREAMING SERVICE; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – IN REACHING ITS DETERMINATIONS, 21CF BOARD CONSIDERED STRATEGIC TRANSACTION WITH PARTY B WOULD BE SUBJECT TO GREATER DEGREE OF REGULATORY UNCERTAINTY; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney is ramping up its plans to challenge Netflix; 10/04/2018 – Earth Friendly Products® Launches Disney ECOS™ For Pets!; 01/05/2018 – Disney’s Avengers Broke Records and Investors Barely Cared — Barrons.com; 11/05/2018 – Comcast vs Disney; 04/04/2018 – Walt Disney CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Non-Binding Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation Gets 44% of Votes in Favor; 07/05/2018 – Fox Jumps on Report That Comcast Is Mulling Counterbid to Disney

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiemann Investment Advsr owns 4,929 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Bridges Investment Management, Nebraska-based fund reported 310,139 shares. Tower Bridge Advsr has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Janney Cap Limited Co holds 0.63% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 109,497 shares. Contour Asset Llc holds 4.05% or 509,156 shares in its portfolio. Edgewood Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2,600 shares. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa reported 15,696 shares stake. Northstar Investment Advsr Lc holds 2,000 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Sterling Strategies Limited Liability Co holds 3.48% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 5,634 shares. 84,155 are held by Bainco Int Investors. Palestra Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 4.54% stake. California-based Signature & Ltd Com has invested 1.95% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Point72 Asset Ltd Partnership reported 1.63% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Sprucegrove Investment Ltd has 229,500 shares for 1.71% of their portfolio. Leuthold Lc stated it has 69,529 shares or 1.04% of all its holdings.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney: 2 Mousetraps Through 2020 – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Disney May Disrupt Netflix, But Take Your Time With DIS Stock – Investorplace.com” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Walt Disney Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Among 9 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Walt Disney has $17000 highest and $129 lowest target. $154.67’s average target is 15.04% above currents $134.45 stock price. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by Imperial Capital. Imperial Capital maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $14700 target in Tuesday, May 7 report. Goldman Sachs maintained the shares of DIS in report on Thursday, April 4 with “Buy” rating. As per Monday, May 6, the company rating was maintained by UBS. On Friday, April 12 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. Citigroup maintained the shares of DIS in report on Thursday, June 6 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained the shares of DIS in report on Tuesday, April 9 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 8 by Citigroup. Bank of America maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Tuesday, April 23. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $16800 target. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Tuesday, April 30 with “Buy”.

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 1.63% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund for 330,058 shares. Doliver Advisors Lp owns 370,058 shares or 1.46% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Athena Capital Advisors Llc has 0.87% invested in the company for 300,084 shares. The New York-based Ota Financial Group L.P. has invested 0.82% in the stock. Mariner Investment Group Llc, a New York-based fund reported 52,027 shares.

The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.36. About 73,937 shares traded. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (ETW) has 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ETW: Down In The Dumps And Likely To Stay There – Seeking Alpha” on February 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Equity CEFs: Eaton Vance Option Funds’ Fall From Grace – Seeking Alpha” published on March 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Equity CEFs: You Should Be Listening To Me – Seeking Alpha” on April 03, 2019. More interesting news about Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Eaton Vance Covered Call Funds: Maximize Distributions Or Total Return? – Seeking Alpha” published on March 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “10.6% Yielding ETW Offers Both Income And A Capital Appreciation Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 02, 2015.