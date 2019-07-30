Auxier Asset Management Has Lifted The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) Holding By $794,427; Staar Surgical Co (STAA) Sentiment Is 1.03

Staar Surgical Co (STAA) investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.25, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 77 institutional investors opened new and increased stock positions, while 75 sold and decreased their holdings in Staar Surgical Co. The institutional investors in our database now have: 37.67 million shares, down from 38.29 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Staar Surgical Co in top ten stock positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 16 Reduced: 59 Increased: 53 New Position: 24.

Auxier Asset Management increased The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) stake by 76.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Auxier Asset Management acquired 7,157 shares as The Walt Disney Co. (DIS)’s stock rose 22.21%. The Auxier Asset Management holds 16,489 shares with $1.83 million value, up from 9,332 last quarter. The Walt Disney Co. now has $261.19B valuation. The stock decreased 0.86% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $145.13. About 4.78 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – Comcast said Wednesday it is in “advanced stages of preparing” an all-cash offer for parts of Twenty-First Century Fox that the Rupert Murdoch company agreed to sell to Walt Disney; 02/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney Resort is moving to make trips cheaper and less frustrating; 14/03/2018 – Disney puts focus on battle with Netflix; 08/05/2018 – DIS: Iger is basically saying Disney will no longer license its Marvel and other Disney premium content to anything but linear networks once its streaming service launches. $DIS – ! $DIS; 14/03/2018 – Disney To Restructure Into Four Business Segments With Immediate Effect — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS TALKS TO RUPERT MURDOCH ON REGULAR BASIS – CNBC; 11/05/2018 – Comcast vs Disney; 30/05/2018 – News Analysis: Disney Made Quick Work of `Roseanne.’ It’s Not Always So Easy; 08/05/2018 – Suzanne Barlyn: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources @LianaBaker; 08/05/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War Gets Hot

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the shares of DIS in report on Thursday, May 16 with “Buy” rating. On Wednesday, April 10 the stock rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform”. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $15000 target in Wednesday, May 1 report. The rating was downgraded by Imperial Capital on Monday, June 17 to “In-Line”. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Monday, May 6. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy”. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 23 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Monday, June 24 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Tuesday, April 9. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Outperform” rating by Imperial Capital on Tuesday, May 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 107,370 are held by Ccm Invest Advisers Ltd Company. Davis holds 55,112 shares. Quantres Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.23% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ironsides Asset Ltd has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ar Asset Mgmt stated it has 45,583 shares. Cap Investors holds 0% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 61,457 shares. Sol Capital Management Co owns 15,846 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Cadinha And Communications Ltd Liability Corp holds 7,077 shares. Forbes J M & Llp owns 112,572 shares or 2.68% of their US portfolio. Riverhead Management Ltd holds 0.26% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 58,266 shares. 70,000 are held by Leonard Green Prns Ltd Partnership. Colonial, a South Carolina-based fund reported 106,752 shares. Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd Liability holds 0.06% or 14,682 shares in its portfolio. Field Main Fincl Bank owns 16,861 shares or 1.77% of their US portfolio. Vident Invest Advisory Lc has 12,195 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “3 Reasons Disney’s Upcoming Film Schedule Is Good News For Investors – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Where Will Disney Be in 1 Year? – Motley Fool” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Disney Sets A Box Office Record 5 Months Early; ‘Rise Of Skywalker,’ ‘Frozen 2’ Still On The Way – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity. $227,200 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) shares were sold by WOODFORD BRENT.

Analysts await STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) to report earnings on July, 31 after the close. They expect $0.10 earnings per share, up 11.11% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.09 per share. STAA’s profit will be $4.45M for 77.50 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual earnings per share reported by STAAR Surgical Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company has market cap of $1.38 billion. The firm provides Visian implantable collamer lenses to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness. It has a 240.27 P/E ratio. It also offers minimally invasive intraocular lenses (IOLs), including foldable IOLs for use in minimally invasive cataract surgical procedures; aspheric IOLs that produce a clearer image than traditional spherical lenses; and nanoFLEX IOL, a single piece collamer aspheric optic, as well as preloaded injectors for use in cataract surgery.

More notable recent STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is STAAR Surgical Company’s (NASDAQ:STAA) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Staar Surgical (STAA) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: RS, GWW, STAA – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Share Price Increased 242% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “STAAR Surgical to Report Second Quarter Results on July 31, 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

The stock increased 0.44% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $31. About 224,630 shares traded. STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) has risen 5.62% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.19% the S&P500. Some Historical STAA News: 23/03/2018 – Staar Surgical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Matthew Haverland Slated To Helm Staar Surgical Company; 02/05/2018 – Staar Surgical 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 19/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of STAAR Surgical Company Investors (STAA); 12/04/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developers of STAAR MASTER®, Partner with Learning Blade® to Bring Leading STEM Solution to Texas; 30/05/2018 – ECS LEARNING SYSTEMS, DEVELOPER OF STAAR MASTER®, BUYS; 04/04/2018 – Houston Area McDonald’s Restaurants To Give Students And Teachers Free Breakfast To Kick Off STAAR Testing On April 10; 20/04/2018 – /DISREGARD RELEASE: Staar Surgical Company/; 30/05/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developer of STAAR MASTER®, Acquires PREPWORKS® to Create Industry-Leading Adaptive K-12 Test-Prep Offerings; 02/05/2018 – Staar Surgical 1Q EPS 1c

Broadwood Capital Inc holds 44.97% of its portfolio in STAAR Surgical Company for 10.74 million shares. Pura Vida Investments Llc owns 294,842 shares or 3.33% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Millrace Asset Group Inc. has 1.4% invested in the company for 48,357 shares. The New York-based Bridger Management Llc has invested 1.39% in the stock. Quantum Capital Management, a California-based fund reported 72,655 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $2.22 million activity.