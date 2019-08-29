Auxier Asset Management Has Lifted Its Holding in Fedex (FDX) by $309,510 as Stock Value Declined; Td Asset Management Has Raised Its Stake in Hunt J B Trans Svcs (JBHT) by $3.56 Million as Market Value Rose

Auxier Asset Management increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 13.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Auxier Asset Management bought 1,710 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 14,850 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69 million, up from 13,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Auxier Asset Management who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.24B market cap company. The stock increased 3.21% or $4.92 during the last trading session, reaching $158.1. About 1.07M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP -TO RECOGNIZE ONE-TIME NON-CASH PENSION SETTLEMENT CHARGE, TO BE INCLUDED IN FY 2018 YEAR-END MARK-TO-MARKET PENSION ACCOUNTING ADJUSTMENTS; 19/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF FEDEX RETURNS TECHNOLOGY; 20/03/2018 – FedEx Sales Rise on Higher Rates and Volume — Earnings Review; 20/03/2018 – KVUE News: Bomb found at FedEx near airport possibly linked to Austin explosions, sources say:; 21/03/2018 – FedEx Earnings: The Whole Package? — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – WGN TV News: #BREAKING: Hours after FedEx explosion in Texas, suspicious package found at Austin facility; 20/03/2018 – WFMY News 2: #Breaking – FBI says suspicious package at FedEx shipping center near Austin airport “contained explosive device”; 20/03/2018 – KATV News: BREAKING: Police have confirmed a second package was found to be loaded with an explosive device at a FedEx facilit; 15/05/2018 – FedEx: Not Associated in Any Way With TRC Capital; 30/04/2018 – FEDEX FREIGHT SAYS WILL SUCCEED MICHAEL DUCKER AS CEO

Td Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc (JBHT) by 5.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Asset Management Inc bought 35,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.50% . The institutional investor held 642,438 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.07 million, up from 607,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.82% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $106.9. About 463,610 shares traded. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) has declined 13.11% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.11% the S&P500. Some Historical JBHT News: 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Truck Rev $92.7M; 16/04/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Reports Revenues and Earnings for the First Quarter 2018; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Integrated Capacity Solutions Rev $296.1M; 26/03/2018 – Bestpass Adds J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., to Client Roster; 08/03/2018 J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. to Participate in J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Intermodal Rev $1.07B; 17/04/2018 – J B HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES INC JBHT.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $129; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt Sees 2018 Tax Rate 26%; 03/05/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Named One of America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 07/05/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Transportation and the Wolfe Research 11th Annual Global Transportation Conferences

Auxier Asset Management, which manages about $647.08 million and $486.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) by 1,620 shares to 87,999 shares, valued at $21.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 2,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,299 shares, and cut its stake in The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. British Columbia Investment Mngmt has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Miller Howard Inc New York has 80,315 shares. Klingenstein Fields And Com Ltd Com holds 1.39% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 142,907 shares. Donaldson Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 1,660 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Parkwood Limited Liability Co holds 0.91% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 25,689 shares. Seabridge Investment Limited Co reported 735 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt Inc holds 44 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 8,818 were accumulated by Everence Cap Mgmt. Ohio-based Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability has invested 0% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). First Merchants accumulated 0.23% or 7,715 shares. National Pension holds 263,673 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Toth Advisory Corporation holds 0% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) or 102 shares. United Serv Automobile Association stated it has 0.1% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Willingdon Wealth invested 0.88% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Com holds 9,312 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Td Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.26 billion and $65.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) by 22,707 shares to 83,423 shares, valued at $9.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 9,889 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 208,782 shares, and cut its stake in Eplus Inc (NASDAQ:PLUS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold JBHT shares while 128 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 78.35 million shares or 0.23% less from 78.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Serv Automobile Association invested in 0.01% or 55,574 shares. North Star Inv Mngmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). Royal London Asset Limited has invested 0% in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). Advisor Ptnrs invested 0.03% in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). Somerset Trust Com reported 296 shares. Huntington National Bank & Trust holds 175 shares. Cibc World Markets, New York-based fund reported 14,585 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 405 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). Hartline Inv Corporation invested 0.28% of its portfolio in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). Richard Bernstein Advsrs Limited Com has invested 0.16% in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). The New York-based Prelude Mngmt has invested 0.01% in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). Asset One Company invested in 0.03% or 57,319 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky owns 40,118 shares. Stephens Ar has 38,160 shares.

