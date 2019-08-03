Auxier Asset Management Has Lifted Altria Group (MO) Holding by $315,495 as Shares Declined; As Caseys Gen Stores (CASY) Stock Value Rose, Holder Pecaut & Company Has Lowered by $345,600 Its Holding

Auxier Asset Management increased its stake in Altria Group Inc. (MO) by 3.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Auxier Asset Management bought 5,535 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 157,089 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.02M, up from 151,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Auxier Asset Management who had been investing in Altria Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $47.93. About 6.63M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Pecaut & Company decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (CASY) by 22.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company sold 2,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.05% . The institutional investor held 9,315 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20 million, down from 12,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Caseys Gen Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $163.64. About 301,156 shares traded. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 47.23% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores: Donald Frieson, David Lenhardt, Allison Wing Appointed to Board; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General: Robert Myers, William Kimball and Jeffrey Lamberti to Retire and Resign From Board, Effective March 6; 10/04/2018 – Casey’s Appoints New Board Member; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Names H. Lynn Horak as the New Chairma; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees Same-Store Sales for Prepared Food & Foundation Up 10% in FY 2021; 13/04/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Set to Open First Store in Michigan; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores : $107 Million of Capacity Under Existing Repurchase Authorization Expected to be Completed in 1H; 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC QTRLY TOTAL REV $2.05 BLN VS $1.77 BLN; 17/05/2018 – Casey’s activists may look for support –; 23/05/2018 – HEDGE FUND JANA PARTNERS SAYS DOES NOT OWN A SINGLE SHARE IN CASEY’S STORES CASY.O – FUND SPOKESMAN

Pecaut & Company, which manages about $191.04 million and $144.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 31,125 shares to 99,550 shares, valued at $4.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to report earnings on September, 9. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 4.74% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.9 per share. CASY’s profit will be $73.17M for 20.56 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by Casey's General Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 192.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold CASY shares while 90 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.49% less from 33.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.43M shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Utd Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Sit Associate has invested 0.02% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Company invested in 10,970 shares. 148,500 are owned by Hennessy Advsrs. The Massachusetts-based State Street Corp has invested 0.01% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Glenmede Tru Na invested 0% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Moreover, Td Asset has 0.02% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Metropolitan Life Insur holds 0% or 14,290 shares. Pecaut & Commerce reported 0.76% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Qv Investors Incorporated holds 52,209 shares or 0.96% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.04% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) or 26,285 shares. Stifel Fincl Corp stated it has 129,193 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 73,521 were accumulated by State Of Wisconsin Inv Board. Kbc Group Nv reported 26,484 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj has invested 0.64% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). The New Jersey-based Fcg Advsrs Limited Liability Co has invested 0.1% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). First Bank & Trust And Trust Of Newtown reported 21,753 shares. Investec Asset Mgmt Limited reported 1.90 million shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability accumulated 0.12% or 52,895 shares. Hl Financial Service Llc reported 234,607 shares. Fulton Fincl Bank Na reported 82,355 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Legacy Private Tru invested in 0.06% or 9,288 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents State Bank reported 7,301 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York owns 30,159 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Eagle Asset Mngmt invested in 2.16 million shares or 0.66% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management owns 344,318 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt stated it has 0.01% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Moreover, Palisades Hudson Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 0.21% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Lee Danner Bass Inc reported 45,915 shares.