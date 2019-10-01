Auxier Asset Management Has Increased Position in Arcos Dorados Hldgs. (ARCO) by $305,550 as Shares Rose; Sandy Spring Bank Trimmed Its Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Stake by $318,550; Share Price Rose

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 16.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandy Spring Bank sold 1,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The institutional investor held 7,115 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.64M, down from 8,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandy Spring Bank who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $274.1. About 359,403 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC MLM.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.00 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Thor Industries and Martin Marietta Materials; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Reaches Areement With DOJ Resolving All Competition Issues With Respect to Acquisition; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta to Divest Forsyth Aggregates Quarry and Bluegrass’ Beaver Creek Aggregates Quarr; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUES $4,300 MLN – $4,500 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees FY Net $525M-Net $640M; 30/04/2018 – MLM REACHED PACT WITH DOJ, SUBMITS PROPOSED COURT ORDER; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta 1Q Rev $802M; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: Martin Marietta Settlement Related to Bluegrass Deal Calls for Quarry Divestitures; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Materials First-Quarter Profit Falls 76%

Auxier Asset Management increased its stake in Arcos Dorados Hldgs. (ARCO) by 25.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Auxier Asset Management bought 43,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.06% . The institutional investor held 214,520 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.56M, up from 170,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Auxier Asset Management who had been investing in Arcos Dorados Hldgs. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $6.72. About 289,403 shares traded. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) has risen 13.57% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCO News: 27/04/2018 – ARCOS HAS TAKEN OUT “SOFT MINI PERM” LOANS AMORTIZABLE OVER 27 YEARS FOR A TOTAL AMOUNT OF €359 MILLION; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TE Connectivity, CNH Industrial N.V., Proteostasis Therapeutics, Qudian In; 27/04/2018 – REG-VINCI : Financing deal for ARCOS, which holds the concession for the A355 motorway; 09/05/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC – EXCLUDING VENEZUELA, QTRLY SYSTEMWIDE COMPARABLE SALES ROSE 9.8% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 21/03/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS TO OPEN BETWEEN 65 AND 70 NEW RESTAURANTS; 16/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 30; 21/03/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC – COMPANY EXPECTS TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE BETWEEN $200 MLN AND $230 MLN FOR 2018; 27/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Investor Day Rescheduled for April 12, 2018 in New York, NY; 21/03/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS – FOR 2017-2019 PERIOD, TO REINVEST AT LEAST $390 MLN IN EXISTING RESTAURANTS, INVEST AT LEAST $660 MLN IN TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES; 25/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Presenting at HSBC GEMs Conference Jun 4

Analysts await Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.44 EPS, up 20.70% or $0.59 from last year’s $2.85 per share. MLM’s profit will be $214.80M for 19.92 P/E if the $3.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.01 actual EPS reported by Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% EPS growth.

Sandy Spring Bank, which manages about $1.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,660 shares to 166,161 shares, valued at $18.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,286 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold MLM shares while 173 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 61.75 million shares or 3.55% less from 64.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) has 0.02% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Bokf Na holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 1,700 shares. Chem Bancorp accumulated 2,363 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Castleark Mgmt owns 0.11% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 12,115 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Limited has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Td Asset Management Incorporated reported 278,964 shares. Vontobel Asset, New York-based fund reported 756,509 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 18,961 shares or 0% of the stock. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Lc has invested 0.13% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 76,148 shares. First Tru reported 1,158 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Voya Inv Ltd Company has 32,156 shares. Trust Invest Advisors reported 1,950 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Cibc World Markets invested in 78,544 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Board owns 26 shares.

Auxier Asset Management, which manages about $647.08 million and $501.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,900 shares to 93,905 shares, valued at $13.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.