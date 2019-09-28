Auxier Asset Management Has Increased Its Stake in Boeing Company (BA) by $720,720 as Stock Declined; As Pepsico (PEP) Stock Rose, Hwg Holdings LP Increased Its Stake by $596,705

Auxier Asset Management increased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 15.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Auxier Asset Management bought 1,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 15,079 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.49M, up from 13,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Auxier Asset Management who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $4.03 during the last trading session, reaching $382.86. About 2.64 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 16/05/2018 – Boeing 747s, Given Up for Dead, Find New Life in Air-Cargo Surge; 30/04/2018 – BOEING HAS ‘SOLID’ PROCESS FOR REVIEWING DISCRIMINATION CLAIMS; 06/03/2018 – Ryanair to use “pretty much all” of Boeing 737 buying options; 16/03/2018 – There’s another space race in the works… this time it’s SpaceX vs. Boeing; 08/03/2018 – Veterans Trading Company, LLC Recognized by The Boeing Company for Superior Supplier Performance March 8, 2018; 27/04/2018 – The acquisition would expand Boeing’s aircraft services business; 20/03/2018 – BOEING TO ESTABLISH NEW TECHNOLOGY RESEARCH CENTER IN KOREA; 03/05/2018 – Tariff Impact Colors a Key House Race in Boeing Country; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CEO SAYS EMBRAER HOPES TO MOVE FORWARD ON KC-390 DEAL SIGNED WITH SKYTECH IN SINGAPORE (NOT WITH SINGAPORE) BY THE END OF THIS YEAR; 17/04/2018 – NTSB CHAIRMAN SAYS SOMEONE FOUND PART FROM SOUTHWEST AIRCRAFT 70 MILES (113 KM) NORTH OF PHILADELPHIA AIRPORT

Hwg Holdings Lp increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 25305.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hwg Holdings Lp bought 4,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 4,573 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $600,000, up from 18 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hwg Holdings Lp who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $135.6. About 3.23 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 27/03/2018 – Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev Up 7%; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo’s earnings and revenue top expectations; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelphia, PA; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS ISSUES ARE IN NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES ONLY, PERFORMING WELL IN BEVERAGES INTERNATIONALLY; 23/04/2018 – Pepsi Announces Art of Football Streetwear Capsule Collection; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tries to Stem Declining Drink Volumes With New Products and Old Favorites — Earnings Preview; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Extends Bet on Clean Snack Foods With Bare Acquisition; 30/04/2018 – Tostitos And Sabra Are Fueling Cinco de Mayo Get-Togethers…One Ride At A Time

Auxier Asset Management, which manages about $647.08 million and $501.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,900 shares to 93,905 shares, valued at $13.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Hwg Holdings Lp, which manages about $103.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com Usd5.00 (NYSE:BA) by 4,553 shares to 1,723 shares, valued at $627,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 3,818 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,650 shares, and cut its stake in Veeva Sys Inc Cl A Com (NYSE:VEEV).

