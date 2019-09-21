Auxier Asset Management Has Decreased Its Legg Mason (LM) Holding by $311,600 as Market Value Rose; As Walt Disney Co (DIS) Share Value Rose, Holder Raymond James Trust Has Raised Its Stake

Auxier Asset Management decreased its stake in Legg Mason Inc. (LM) by 53.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Auxier Asset Management sold 8,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The institutional investor held 7,020 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $269,000, down from 15,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Auxier Asset Management who had been investing in Legg Mason Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $38.34. About 1.60M shares traded or 147.08% up from the average. Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) has risen 9.96% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.96% the S&P500. Some Historical LM News: 30/05/2018 – Legg Mason Discloses Potential Settlement Charge From Libya Operations; 16/04/2018 – Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of February 28, 2018; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Legg Mason in talks with DoJ, SEC to resolve corruption probe- FT; 28/03/2018 – Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – Legg Mason Stockholders’ Equity Was $3.9 Billion at March 31; 26/04/2018 – Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. Portfolio Composition as of March 31, 2018; 16/05/2018 – Legg Mason Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 27/04/2018 – VP Lattin Gifts 238 Of Legg Mason Inc; 09/05/2018 – Legg Mason Affiliated Closed-End Funds Commentaries Now Available; 10/04/2018 – ClearBridge American Energy MLP Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Raymond James Trust increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 4.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust bought 4,377 shares as the company's stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 110,371 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.41 million, up from 105,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $132.27. About 25.17M shares traded or 186.11% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 32 investors sold LM shares while 94 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 74.07 million shares or 5.63% more from 70.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mufg Americas Holdg invested in 0% or 571 shares. Westpac Banking Corp has 0% invested in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Eam Invsts Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 49,141 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Piedmont Invest Advsr, North Carolina-based fund reported 8,378 shares. The California-based Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Quebec – Canada-based Fiera has invested 0.16% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Td Capital Ltd has 1,544 shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management reported 150,069 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Capital World Invsts invested in 915,285 shares. The New York-based Iat Reinsurance Company Limited has invested 0.41% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Raymond James Service stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). California-based Aperio Group Inc Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) or 19,259 shares.

More notable recent Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Legg Mason appoints Trian’s Peltz, Garden to board – Seeking Alpha” on May 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Trian close to settlement with Legg Mason – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” published on May 17, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Legg Mason CEO sees 2.9% increase in pay during year of changes – Baltimore Business Journal” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Legg Mason to advise on funds in Mexico as part of international push – Baltimore Business Journal” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Legg Mason, Inc. (LM) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Analysts await Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.90 EPS, up 11.11% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.81 per share. LM’s profit will be $78.08M for 10.65 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by Legg Mason, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Raymond James Trust, which manages about $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (IXUS) by 28,950 shares to 18,249 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Castle International Corp (NYSE:CCI) by 3,272 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,563 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).