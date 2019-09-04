Auxier Asset Management Has Cut By $1.03 Million Its The Travelers Companies (TRV) Stake; Last Week CIRCOR International, Inc. (CIR) Coverage

Among 2 analysts covering Circor International (NYSE:CIR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Circor International has $4700 highest and $32 lowest target. $40.50’s average target is 18.87% above currents $34.07 stock price. Circor International had 11 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Citigroup. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, August 5 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Sector Weight” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report. See CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) latest ratings:

05/08/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Old Target: $50.0000 New Target: $47.0000 Upgrade

02/08/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral Old Target: $50.0000 New Target: $47.0000 Maintain

18/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Sidoti \U0026 Co.

09/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Citigroup New Target: $36.0000 50.0000

25/06/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Hold Maintain

21/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Sidoti \U0026 Co.

10/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

27/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

08/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

01/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

Auxier Asset Management decreased The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) stake by 10.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Auxier Asset Management sold 7,513 shares as The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV)’s stock rose 2.47%. The Auxier Asset Management holds 62,261 shares with $8.54M value, down from 69,774 last quarter. The Travelers Companies Inc. now has $38.81 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.40% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $149.63. About 253,569 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 30/04/2018 – Travelers Institute Addresses Small Business Challenges During Small Business – Big Opportunity® Event in Irvine, California; 04/04/2018 – Insight Vacations Celebrates 40 Years of Innovative Travel and Immersive Experiences with Anniversary Gift to Travelers; 27/04/2018 – Travelers Institute and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health Team Up to Raise Awareness of Distracted Driving Risks; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC TRV.N – QTRLY CATASTROPHE LOSSES, NET OF REINSURANCEWERE $354 MLN VS $347 MLN; 23/04/2018 – Travelers Canada Poll Identifies Causes of Distracted Driving; 09/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines Wins 2018 TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards For Airlines; 09/05/2018 – Unisys: Contract to Help Agency Assess Potential Threats From Travelers and Cargo Crossing Into U.S; 17/04/2018 – IATA REPORTS ABOUT 4B ’17 AIR TRAVELERS, SEES 3.8B MORE BY 2036; 30/03/2018 – MetLife to Offer Insurance Solutions to Travelers Through Tencent’s WeSure Online Insurance Platform; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC – AT QUARTER-END, BOOK VALUE PER SHARE OF $85.03 & ADJ BOOK VALUE PER SHARE OF $84.54

More notable recent CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Emerson acquires product lines from Circor – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “CIRCOR Announces Sale of Non-Core Spence and Nicholson Product Lines for $84.5 Million – Business Wire” published on September 03, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Emerson Electric (EMR) Acquires Spence and Nicholson Steam Technology Product Lines from Circor (CIR) – StreetInsider.com” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Dycom Industries, Array BioPharma, and Circor International Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FCEL, STM among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, makes, and markets engineered products and sub-systems for gas and oil, aerospace, power and process, and industrial solutions markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $678.16 million. It operates through two divisions, Energy and Advanced Flow Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter valves.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold CIRCOR International, Inc. shares while 28 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 21.23 million shares or 0.69% more from 21.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 13,383 shares. Timessquare Cap Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 966,570 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Cim Investment Mangement holds 7,369 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR). Principal Gp Incorporated reported 159,567 shares. Riverhead Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 4,567 shares in its portfolio. Illinois-based Northern Tru has invested 0% in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR). Amer Intll Grp Inc Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) for 12,708 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0% in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR). Mutual Of America Lc holds 0% or 573 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 0% invested in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) for 3,848 shares. Huntington Natl Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) for 269 shares. Moreover, Sei Investments Co has 0% invested in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR). 10,560 are owned by Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System reported 0% in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR).

The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $34.07. About 54,919 shares traded. CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) has declined 11.81% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.81% the S&P500. Some Historical CIR News: 01/05/2018 – Circor Intl Sees 2Q Rev $275M-$285M; 23/04/2018 – DJ CIRCOR International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CIR); 01/05/2018 – Circor Intl 1Q Adj EPS 40c; 01/05/2018 – Circor Intl 1Q Rev $275.6M; 10/04/2018 – CIRCOR Aerospace & Defense California Receives AS9100 Rev D Certification; 25/04/2018 – CIRCOR International Announces Availability of Historical Segment Information Reflecting Previously Announced Organizational; 02/05/2018 – Circor Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Circor Intl Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 9c-Loss 27c; 25/04/2018 – CIRCOR International Announces Availability of Historical Segment Information Reflecting Previously Announced Organizational Realignment; 01/05/2018 – Circor Intl Sees 2Q Adj EPS 44c-Adj EPS 54c

More notable recent The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Travelers Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:TRV) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Insiders Sell Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “6 Stocks Outperforming the S&P 500 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 64% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. The Travelers Companies has $160 highest and $11900 lowest target. $144.25’s average target is -3.60% below currents $149.63 stock price. The Travelers Companies had 12 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, April 9 by UBS. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 15. Barclays Capital maintained The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) rating on Monday, April 1. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $160 target.