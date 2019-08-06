Auxier Asset Management Continues to Hold Stake in The Walt Disney Co. (DIS); Webster Finl Conn (WBS) Shareholder Md Sass Investors Services Has Increased Stake

Md Sass Investors Services Inc increased its stake in Webster Finl Corp Conn (WBS) by 8.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Md Sass Investors Services Inc bought 34,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.54% . The hedge fund held 448,350 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.72 million, up from 413,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Md Sass Investors Services Inc who had been investing in Webster Finl Corp Conn for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $46.85. About 99,145 shares traded. Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) has declined 22.63% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.63% the S&P500. Some Historical WBS News: 23/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINL BOOSTS COMMON DIV; 19/04/2018 – Webster 1Q EPS 85c; 21/03/2018 – Webster Raises Prime Lending Rate to 4.75 Percent; 12/03/2018 – Webster Financial Volume Rises Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 22/03/2018 – Webster Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY REVENUE OF $282.9 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 10.6 PERCENT FROM A YEAR AGO; 15/05/2018 – Putnam Investment Buys New 1% Position in Webster Financial; 09/04/2018 – Conterra Networks Completes Acquisition Of Gulf Coast Regional Fiber-Optic Provider; 22/05/2018 – UNITED FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – EMPLOYEES AT SIX WEBSTER BANK BRANCHES ARE EXPECTED TO JOIN UNITED BANK TEAM:; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Webster Financial

Auxier Asset Management increased its stake in The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) by 76.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Auxier Asset Management bought 7,157 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 16,489 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83M, up from 9,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Auxier Asset Management who had been investing in The Walt Disney Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $139.79. About 3.68 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 18/04/2018 – DISNEY SAYS RIVAL BIDDER OFFERED $34.41/SHR FOR FOX ASSETS; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MERGING CONSUMER PRODUCTS AND PARKS OPERATIONS UNDER ONE SEGMENT; 09/04/2018 – China rails at theme park boom over debt risk, “blind” construction; 11/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS ‘WRINKLE IN TIME’ GLOBAL CUME TO SUNDAY $39.6M; 08/05/2018 – DIS: Iger is basically saying Disney will no longer license its Marvel and other Disney premium content to anything but linear networks once its streaming service launches. $DIS – ! $DIS; 08/03/2018 – Disney shareholders vote against executive compensation; 22/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comca…; 09/03/2018 – Can Disney Stop Netflix? — Barrons.com; 30/05/2018 – U.S. TV’s Barr blames sleep aid Ambien for racist tweet

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold WBS shares while 82 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 81.06 million shares or 2.77% less from 83.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westport Asset Mngmt reported 1,100 shares. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma holds 0.05% in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) or 77,050 shares. Cipher Cap LP owns 0.13% invested in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) for 32,047 shares. 725,832 are held by Schroder Mgmt. Nbw Cap Ltd Liability Company holds 0.85% of its portfolio in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) for 61,324 shares. Calamos Ltd Liability holds 10,770 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cap Fund Mngmt stated it has 18,600 shares. Frontier Cap Mngmt Company Limited Liability Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.02 million shares. Hartford Management has invested 0.86% of its portfolio in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS). Natixis Advsrs Lp has invested 0.03% in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS). Cortina Asset Mgmt Ltd Company invested 0.67% of its portfolio in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS). 439,000 are owned by Cap Investors. Marshall Wace Llp owns 0% invested in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) for 893 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) for 164,406 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) for 45,135 shares.

Md Sass Investors Services Inc, which manages about $1.91B and $627.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gci Liberty Inc by 38,097 shares to 339,368 shares, valued at $18.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (NYSE:APO) by 15,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,900 shares, and cut its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs In.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $221,148 activity. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $221,148 was made by OSAR KAREN R on Friday, February 8.

More notable recent Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Webster Financial Corporation: This 5.25% Preferred Stock Started Trading On The NYSE – Seeking Alpha” on December 20, 2017, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Small-Cap Stocks With Big-Cap Potential – The Motley Fool” on January 03, 2019. More interesting news about Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Webster Financial Corporation Declares Common Dividend – PRNewswire” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “There’s A Lot To Like About Webster Financial Corporation’s (NYSE:WBS) Upcoming 0.8% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Disney Stock Will Reward You for the Long Haul – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Walt Disney Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Looking for More Pre-Earnings Magic from Disney – Investorplace.com” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Dow Jones Stocks to Buy for the Next Decade – DIS, CSCO, V – Investorplace.com” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Walt Disney Company (DIS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Auxier Asset Management, which manages about $647.08 million and $486.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 2,160 shares to 47,299 shares, valued at $13.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wal Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT) by 4,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,762 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Maine-based Spinnaker has invested 0.38% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Lee Danner & Bass reported 158,492 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Management LP holds 0.32% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 4,394 shares. Community Fincl Bank Of Raymore reported 3,282 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. 139,025 are owned by Independent Franchise Partners Llp. Horrell Inc holds 0% or 46 shares in its portfolio. Hills National Bank & Company holds 1.26% or 42,008 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt invested 0.17% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Broderick Brian C reported 25,684 shares. Acropolis Inv Mgmt Lc invested 0.15% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has invested 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Optimum Investment Advsrs reported 11,668 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Naples Global Ltd Liability Corp has 0.81% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Blue Chip Ptnrs Incorporated reported 0.03% stake. Ruggie Gp Incorporated holds 0% or 1 shares.